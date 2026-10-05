An NFL career can be very profitable and give one fame and fortune. However, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar experienced difficulties after his career that showed that all his money from the NFL could disappear soon after the sport was left. Bernie Kosar played 12 years in the league and got millions for his performance. Nevertheless, he experienced several business failures after his career ended, and it left him in tough financial situation. It gives an example of how an athlete's fortune can evaporate after he leaves football field. Bernie Kosar earned nearly $20 million as an NFL player but faced bankruptcy due to millions of debt.

Bernie Kosar's NFL contracts made him one of the league's top earners

Kosar joined the National Football League in 1985 and soon emerged as an integral player for the Cleveland Browns. Kosar's talent on the pitch earned him huge amounts of money throughout his career.

In 1989, the Browns extended Kosar's contract for six years, worth $15 million. The contract included a signing bonus of $3 million and briefly made his salary exceed that of legendary San Francisco 49ers player Joe Montana.

However, Kosar would later clinch an even bigger contract. In 1993, the Browns signed a seven-year extension worth $27 million for Kosar. But this relationship could not last very long. Kosar was fired only five weeks later following a fallout between him and then head coach Bill Belichick.

He went on to play for the Dallas Cowboys before retiring from professional football in 1996.

Bernie Kosar's investments led to major financial losses

However, retirement posed a new set of challenges. With no income from an NFL career anymore, Kosar decided to invest in business in order to grow on what he earned as a player.

Some of these enterprises went bankrupt during the worldwide financial crisis that began in 2008 and gained momentum in 2009. In particular, Kosar suffered significant losses due to this event and found himself with less money than he had at the time of his career.

The financial problems made Kosar file for bankruptcy. According to available information, he declared $18.9 million of debt. Finally, Kosar's assets were liquidated as a result of the court's decision to allow it.

As we see, Kosar's financial problems represent a dramatic change compared to the fortune that he amassed during his NFL career. Kosar's case demonstrates the harsh reality of the fate of professional players. Large contract of a playing career can generate a huge fortune, but retaining it often requires careful consideration in the post-playing years.

The end of Kosar's football career became the beginning of his fight with the financial troubles that appeared much tougher than any football challenges.