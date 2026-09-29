New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon and his wife Anna are mourning the death of their newborn son, Peter James Raridon, who died shortly after his birth on September 11. The couple shared the news publicly on September 29, revealing that doctors had diagnosed their baby with anencephaly during a 20-week anatomy scan. The condition meant Peter would not survive outside the womb. For Eli and Anna, what began as an excited pregnancy changed at that scan. Their message now reflects both the pain of losing their first child and the nine months they had with him.

What happened to Eli Raridon's newborn son Peter James?

Anna revealed that she and Eli went into their 20-week scan expecting to see their baby boy, only to receive devastating news. Peter had been diagnosed with anencephaly, a fatal birth defect that affects the development of the brain and skull. Doctors told the couple that he would not survive outside the womb.

Peter was born on September 11. In their announcement, Anna wrote, “Our angel, Peter James Raridon, was born on September 11th.” She also described the moment their lives changed, saying, “When Eli and I went in for our 20th-week anatomy scan, excited to see our sweet baby boy, our hearts were forever changed.”

The couple had announced their pregnancy in March, sharing their excitement about welcoming their first child. They married in May 2025, making Peter's arrival a deeply anticipated next chapter for the young couple.

What did Eli Raridon and Anna say about their son's death?

Anna spoke openly about the pain of knowing they could not bring Peter home. “While we are absolutely devastated that we were unable to bring our baby boy home, I am grateful to have loved him deeply, kept him safe, and had been his home for the past 9 months before he was called back to Heaven,” she wrote.

Her message also focused on faith and the meaning Peter had for their family. “Though his time with us was brief, his life still precious, his purpose still meaningful, and he will forever be a part of our story,” Anna wrote.

She later added, “I have loved you every second of your life & will miss you every second of mine. What a sweet sweet reunion ours will be.”

The couple had also shared parts of their pregnancy journey publicly before Peter's birth. Now, their announcement has marked a very different moment, one centered on remembering a child whose life was brief but deeply significant to his parents and family.