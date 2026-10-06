There were numerous reasons why Drake Maye could have been proud of his team's victory over the Buffalo Bills; however, speaking with reporters, he changed the subject from football rather quickly. When the reporter asked him about conspiracies, he gave an unexpected answer concerning the Apollo Moon landing program. Even though Drake did not dare say that there was never such a program at all, he admitted that he does not know for sure whether anyone landed on the Moon.

Drake Maye opens up about his Moon landing doubts

In an interview with Rich and Ken with Ted Johnson on WEEI, Maye was asked if there were any conspiracies he believed in. He discussed some conspiracies around the Apollo program and stated that the United States could have shown the Moon landing differently than it occurred.

“I don't know about the moon, you know. I think it's I can see back in the day of why we would put on the mass we went there, but I'm not really sure 200% if we went there or not. I wouldn't say I'm leaning one way or the other. I just know I'm a little bit skeptical,” Maye said on the podcast.

However, the presenters made clear that they had their own opinions on the topic. Their debate revolved around the popular conspiracy theory about director Stanley Kubrick, who allegedly aided the creation of the Apollo tapes.

“There's so much literature out there. You know what? I'll do, I'll just forward it to you because I've read all of it. So it's a, it's a day. I, it's not crazy. I absolutely believe we didn't land on the moon.”

These statements contradict the story of the Apollo 11 mission by NASA. Apollo 11 was launched on July 16, 1969, and made its landing on the Moon on July 20, 1969. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the moon, whereas Michael Collins stayed in lunar orbit.

Drake Maye reveals his interest in conspiracy theories

Curiosity on Maye's part about such theories was not sparked only by the Moon landing. According to Maye himself, he took a conspiracy theory class at the University of North Carolina.

“Couple comes, I took a conspiracy class in college, actually. Oh, which was pretty cool. They study obviously – Hitler being alive and our birds real, some of the classic ones that you hear about.”

He also discussed theories about government surveillance and birds. “Just like the government has a say in some of the, you know, things, you know, birds flying around and whether they're videoing and are listening or something along the lines of that,” Maye said.

What was interesting is how this interview provided insight into some of Maye's interests outside of football. On the football field, he just completed a 29-26 victory for New England against Buffalo, throwing three touchdown passes. But it was his “a little bit skeptical” attitude toward the Moon landing that became the topic of discussion.