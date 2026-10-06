Lamar Jackson was nowhere near the crowd at Sparrows Point, but he ended up getting one of the warmest mentions during Donald Trump's Baltimore County appearance. The U.S. president spoke to several Ravens players who attended the event before turning his attention to their injured quarterback. Trump praised Jackson's ability, mentioned his connection with Jackson's mother and asked the players to pass along his regards. The shoutout came days after Jackson left Baltimore's win over Tennessee with an ankle injury.

Donald Trump mentions injured Lamar Jackson

Trump had Marlon Humphrey, Tyler Loop, Ryan Eckley and Nick Moore in the crowd when he brought up the Ravens' 3-1 start. He spent some time praising Moore's work as a long snapper before shifting toward Jackson, who was absent from the event.

“What a team you have. You have a great team this year. Say hello to your quarterback. He's a little bit injured,” Trump said. He then recalled meeting Jackson's mother, Felicia Jones, in Palm Beach and described her warmly before adding, “He is some player.”

The timing made the comment more notable. Jackson had injured his left ankle during Baltimore's 24-18 victory over the Tennessee Titans after completing 15 of 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Ian Rapoport reported that Jackson suffered an unconventional ankle sprain and had an outside chance of playing against the Atlanta Falcons.

Lamar Jackson injury kept Ravens on edge

Jackson's status had given Baltimore many things to monitor heading into Week 5. Head coach Jesse Minter said the team was gathering more information and reviewing the imaging before making a call on the quarterback.

“I don't know the chances yet,” Minter said, while adding that he had full confidence Jackson would return when he was ready. He offered some encouragement too, saying he did not expect the injury to be “crazy long term.”

Baltimore had Tyler Huntley ready if Jackson could not play. Huntley stepped in against Tennessee and completed 8 of 9 passes for 63 yards, giving the Ravens a workable option behind their star quarterback. Humphrey's presence at the event brought another Ravens injury into the picture. The Pro Bowl cornerback had left the Titans game with a calf injury after recording 16 tackles and three passes defended through three games. He later shared a video of himself riding with Trump, adding another moment from an event where Jackson, despite being absent, became one of the names that drew attention.