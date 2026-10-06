Shedeur Sanders has returned to the discussion about the NFL because of something other than his play during this season. With the Cleveland Browns sitting at 3-1, and Deshaun Watson having provided a reason for the team to stick with him, Sanders finds himself with a difficult road to see action. Another quarterback, however, has now brought his name back into the discussion. New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough played poorly in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, and a change of opinion was made by former NFL defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko.

Shedeur Sanders Could Be Running Out Of Room In Cleveland Browns

Though Cleveland has four quarterbacks, it is likely that it will not continue with all four of them into the future. If Cleveland makes a cut in the future, then Sanders may be the one.

That would not mean the Browns have given up on him. It could simply imply that the Browns do not have enough opportunities to play for him at the current moment.

Deshaun Watson performs great to retain his starting position. Dillon Gabriel is another prospect who the Browns may decide to retain in their system. Taylen Green has other options available in order to stay with the team. In turn, Sanders may find it hard to get an opportunity.

The Browns are 3-1 with Deshaun Watson Shedeur Sanders knows it's over for him in Cleveland https://t.co/eerKKOFBqE — Hater Report (@HaterReport) October 2, 2026

Being benched in a way can be useful for a young quarterback, but game action is important as well. Thus, a trade will provide Sanders with an opportunity to grow through the experience.

Shedeur Sanders Gets Fresh Attention After Tyler Shough Struggles

The Tyler Shough-Shedeur Sanders saga received an interesting addition. The Saints had a tough night in Atlanta, losing 45-24 to the Falcons. The player managed to throw 30 of 48 passes for 286 yards and one touchdown.

Prior to the game, Fehoko described Shough as "the best quarterback in the NFC." However, after the loss, he changed his opinion.

"I was so wrong about Tyler Shough. He's not it. Shedeur Sanders is definitely better than this cat," Fehoko wrote.

He later admitted, “I messed up.”

This, of course, does not necessarily mean that Sanders would perform better immediately. But it gives a good indication of how opinions change once a young quarterback gets a shot and fails.

The case of Sanders is somewhat special now. Cleveland is doing well, but this might actually complicate things for him. There is always the possibility that the team will decide to move him, while someone else will find value in providing the former Colorado quarterback with a new start.