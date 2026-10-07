Beating Pittsburgh with a 56-yard field goal in the final seconds is going to get Cleveland talking. Three straight wins have put the Browns at 3–1, and a season that opened with a heavy defeat in Jacksonville suddenly has a different feel. Tony Grossi understands the excitement. He would just prefer that fans wait before penciling in January football. In his October 5 column for The Land On Demand, the Browns analyst pointed to Cleveland's own history as a reminder of how quickly a good September can unravel.

Tony Grossi Points To Browns' Previous False Starts

The Browns have been here before, with very different endings.In 2020, they turned a 3–1 start into an 11–5 season and a playoff berth. A year later, the same opening record led to an 8–9 finish. Grossi also recalled the 1993 and 2001 teams, both of which started 3–1 before finishing 7–9.

His suggestion was to “save talk about the playoffs until midway through the season,” after Cleveland visits Pittsburgh in its eighth game.That is a longer test than four weeks, especially for a team still getting used to winning under Todd Monken.Grossi has hardly ignored what has gone right. He named Deshaun Watson his team MVP for the opening stretch, crediting the quarterback's fourth-quarter winning drives in all three victories.

The distinction matters. Watson's improvement has helped change Cleveland's results; it has not settled what the Browns will look like two months from now.

Steelers Win Gives Cleveland Plenty To Build On

Thursday's 27–24 win offered plenty for fans to enjoy during the wait.Watson completed 24 of 33 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown, then moved Cleveland into range for Andre Szmyt's winning kick. Szmyt hit from 56 yards with 10 seconds remaining after the Steelers had tied the game late.

Denzel Boston caught four passes for 89 yards, including a 60-yard reception that helped set up a touchdown. The Browns also sacked Aaron Rodgers five times. Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit each intercepted him, with Delpit ending Pittsburgh's last attempt to rescue the game.There were shaky stretches, too. Cleveland's second-half turnovers helped Pittsburgh get back into a contest the Browns had controlled during their three-touchdown second quarter.

For now, the next assignment is a road game against the Jets on October 11. A win would give Cleveland four straight victories and more reason to believe Monken's team can keep this going.Grossi's proposed checkpoint is still several games away. Thirteen games remain.