There was certainly a lot to cheer for San Francisco 49ers after defeating Denver Broncos in the game held recently. However, there was one sweet memory that was not on the field. Olivia Culpo posted a picture of her daughter, Colette, who was dressed up in a jersey of the San Francisco 49ers linked to her father, Christian McCaffrey. The little girl was watching the game and cheering for her father. This post showed the fans the family aspect of an NFL Sunday. For Christian McCaffrey, family has become an important part of his life during a busy football season.

Olivia Culpo Gives Fans A Sweet Look At Christian McCaffrey's Daughter After The Game

Olivia Culpo kept the message simple while sharing the picture.

“Go da da! Another win” she wrote.

She was wearing a red jersey of the San Francisco 49ers with "DADDY 23" on the back. The outfit is a reference to McCaffrey and his jersey number 23.

This picture was taken right after the San Francisco 49ers beat the Denver Broncos 24-14.

Game day is a regular part of the family for Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey. She has also posted pictures of Colette wearing San Francisco 49ers clothes and cheering for her dad earlier.

Christian McCaffrey talked about the importance of family in an interview with PEOPLE in December 2025.

“My family is one of the reasons I play,” Christian McCaffrey said. “Whenever you get to see them right before you go out to battle, it's a quick reminder of why you're doing it.”

Christian McCaffrey And Olivia Culpo's Daughter Celebrates Another San Francisco 49ers Win

The family moment came after a physical game for the San Francisco 49ers, where Christian McCaffrey and the offense contributed in scoring 24 points, while the defense limited the Denver Broncos to 14.

Kittle was also responsible for providing a memorable play to the audience by scoring a 55-yard touchdown. The play added to a strong afternoon for the San Francisco 49ers.

Mike Evans had to endure an painful rib injury but still managed to catch five passes for 76 yards. Christian McCaffrey praised him for his performance.

“That's how you lead by example,” McCaffrey said of Mike Evans, according to 49ers Web Zone.

While the win added another feather in the cap of the city of San Francisco, the post by Olivia Culpo provided a new perspective. Here was a family supporting the team from the other side of the game.