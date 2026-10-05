Chad Ochocinco Johnson, the popular NFL veteran, had a tough Sunday as the Bengals lost 22-17 to the Jaguars in Week 4. But the legend had another big concern apart from the game. Recently, the veteran revealed that he spent time in the hospital while watching his former team play. He did not reveal what really led to the hospital visit, but he kept fans updated and later made a shocking appearance on Nightcap. The recent update came as the former WR continued following the Bengals on social media. He reacted to Ja'Marr Chase leaving the game after a concussion check and also joked about the pain of watching the Bengals struggle in Week 4. Despite his own concerning situation, Johnson still chose to join the show.

Chad Ochocinco Johnson Appeared On Nightcap While Still In Hospital Care

Johnson first mentioned his hospital stay on X while responding to the popular "Nightcap" show that he co-hosts with Shannon Sharpe.

In that viral post, the pro WR wrote, “I'm in the hospital I'll see yall on Monday.” Along with that post, the former pro-WR shared snaps of his hand with a patient tag.

But the situation turned concerning after Johnson shared another post saying he was still at the hospital and waiting to learn if doctors would release him in time for the show.

He wrote, “Still at the hospital trying to see if they are gonna release me for NightcapShow tonight.”

The fans eventually saw him on the latest episode wearing a hospital gown and cap. Johnson kept his trademark sunglasses on as he joined Sharpe and Joe Johnson to discuss the latest NFL action.

Before the appearance, Johnson watched the Bengals closely. When Chase left after a concussion check, Johnson shared a disappointed GIF. He also reacted to a post linking the stress of watching a team lose with heart attacks.

The Bengals then fell to the Jaguars 22-17, adding another frustrating moment to Johnson's night. However, the former WR did not let the loss keep him away from his usual football discussion.

Johnson Has Also Faced Long-Running Vision Problems

Johnson has not said that his latest hospital visit involved his eyes. Still, his health history includes various public updates about his vision.

In April 2026, Johnson asked Bascom Palmer Eye Institute on X for help with his vision. He said he had only seen through one eye since a 1994 procedure and wanted help with a cataract.

As per Johnson, he had eye issues in Nov 2020. The veteran said he had 20/90 vision in his right eye. Back in 2012, he missed Pats' OTA because he needed to visit an ophthalmologist.

As of now, Johnson has not revealed the real cause for his sudden hospital visit. His appearance on Nightcap, however, showed that he still managed to join the conversation and root for the Bengals despite spending part of the night receiving medical care.

Johnson hung up his cleats in 2011 after 11 seasons. He finished with 766 receptions, 11,059 receiving yards and 67 TDs. Apart from that, the star earned six Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro honors during his career.