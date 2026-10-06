Coach of Philadelphia Eagles, Nick Sirianni, finds himself in a difficult situation after the bad beginning of the 2026 NFL season. His team has a 2-2 record and hasn't shown good results on offense. Now the task for Nick has become even more complicated as Lane Johnson decided to retire. Lane Johnson was an important figure in the Eagles' lineup for many years. This happens against the backdrop of the fact that there were already some problems with injuries in the lineup of the team. Saquon Barkley was injured. DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert had some issues as well.

Lane Johnson's Retirement Leaves Nick Sirianni With Another Big Problem

However, the loss of Lane Johnson is not simply the loss of one offensive tackle. Johnson provided the team with stability on the right side of the line and balanced the team's offense. This retirement could not come at a worse time for the Eagles.

The team has been struggling to gain yards. Philadelphia had no third down conversion attempts during its Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams. This statistic shows the level of difficulty of keeping the ball for the team.

The performance of Jalen Hurts needs improvement as well. During the game against the Rams, the quarterback managed to complete only 12 passes for 93 yards. Running abilities have been crucial for him ever since the beginning of his career. Philadelphia needs these running skills to come back.

“Nick Sirianni's in a world of trouble.” —@stephenasmith on the Philadelphia Eagles' HC after another loss ???? https://t.co/qBi1H1cWRm — First Take (@FirstTake) October 6, 2026

Injuries complicate the situation even further. Saquon Barkley sustained a hamstring injury, while DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert already had problems with their health before the game. Cam Jurgens was placed under concussion protocol.

Nick Sirianni Must Fix The Offense Before The Schedule Gets Tougher

Nick Sirianni can't continue pointing fingers at the injuries for everything. The Eagles have switched offensive coordinators but have yet to find the same success that they found under Shane Steichen and Kellen Moore.

It is now Sean Mannion who will need to answer for any shortcomings. There has to be an offensive game plan that works with the talent that the team has on the roster right now. Third down execution and turnovers need improvement too.

Nick Sirianni does not have a lot of time given the schedule. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, and Dallas Cowboys are up next. Any kind of weak run and the Eagles may be in big trouble.

The turnaround can still be made by Sirianni. He just needs to put together a good run that will make people forget about him having a tough time on the job.