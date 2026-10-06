Kirk Cousins has delivered the right start as a quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders. In just four games, he already holds the new record for the number of passing touchdowns for the team by throwing 11 of them. Moreover, his stats even put him along with some legendary footballers in the NFL league's history. However, the success was spoiled with the bad game in Week 4. Cousins made 365 passing yards and two touchdowns during the game with the Kansas City Chiefs. Nevertheless, the interception at the end gave him the opportunity to play overtime.

Kirk Cousins Has Quickly Put His Name Into Las Vegas Raiders History

Kirk Cousins has played a crucial role in helping the Raiders to win three out of their first four games this year. The offensive attack scored at least 26 points in each game due to Kirk Cousins.

His 11 passing touchdowns over four games have seen him join an exclusive list of players. Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, Sam Darnold and Joe Flacco have thrown the same number of touchdown passes over the same period after switching franchises.

"Tough times don't last, tough people do" @Raiders | @KirkCousins8 https://t.co/Q6iStzTt9d — NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2026

The other key issue here is that his performance has settled some of the problems that existed at quarterback going into the season. He also developed a good relationship with Brock Bowers.

Kirk Cousins Knows One Decision Made The Ending Much Worse

It was evident from the loss how dangerous small mistakes are to Cousins, especially in close games. Cousins passed 31 of 52 attempts for 365 yards and two touchdowns while getting one interception.

The final interception got a lot of attention. Cousins also took accountability for his decision that influenced the end-game sequence.

“I really think in hindsight, one of the hundreds of mistakes I made was taking the delay of game.”

The explanation was simple. Cousins thought that accepting the penalty was better than hurrying the play and ending up in an even worse situation.

The Las Vegas Raiders have three hard games coming up against the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.

Cousins already proved that he is capable of putting up good numbers using the Raiders' offense. He needs to prove himself by making smart decisions during the most crucial parts of the game.

If he does so, a successful start of the Raiders can turn into something much bigger.