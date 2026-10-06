Jalen Hurts is going through an odd situation with the Philadelphia Eagles. Although Terrell Owens believes Hurts to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Hurts just went through another underwhelming outing against the Los Angeles Rams. The Philadelphia Eagles were defeated 24-20 in the match, with the team's offense unable to solve their problems on third downs. Hurts passed for just 93 yards despite throwing two touchdown passes. The Philadelphia Eagles will now travel to London where they have a match against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Terrell Owens Still Sees Jalen Hurts Among The NFL's Best

However, Terrell Owens does not look concerned about the discussion related to Hurts. Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver stated that Hurts should be in the top five of all quarterbacks in the NFL.

"To not have him in the top five is just stupid," Owens said.

The opinion is formed by not only passing stats. In Owens' mind, Hurts proved his leadership qualities and ability to lead Philadelphia to victories. What is more, his game is not only focused on spectacular throws. Hurts can run, create something out of nothing, and remain calm when it comes to difficult situations in the game.

That is why the opinion of Owens becomes important now. Hurts' game has become the subject of discussion after two consecutive weeks where his performance got a D grade according to the estimation of Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski. Although grades are far from being the final assessment of the player's performance, they illustrate how fast the discussions about the quarterback can change.

Jalen Hurts still has the "utmost confidence" in the 2026 Eagles following a shaky 2-2 start. https://t.co/cWc8T9LGET — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 4, 2026

The situation is complicated by the fact that Philadelphia Eagles lost two games already. Hurts was much more impressive in the first weeks of the season, now the team needs this kind of the quarterback's performance.

Jalen Hurts Needs A Strong Response As Philadelphia Eagles Face Jacksonville Jaguars

There is a much bigger problem the Philadelphia Eagles faced with their game against the Rams. They had zero success on third down going 0-for-12. Hurts did not throw any interceptions, but 93 passing yards were not enough for Philadelphia Eagles' progress.

Next game will be a challenge for the Philadelphia Eagles against Jacksonville in London. The Jaguars have a 3-1 record and have had a great start of the season. In addition, the travel and injuries can make things even harder for Philadelphia.

Hurts doesn't need to have a great statistics line to prove Owens right. He needs the Philadelphia Eagles' offense to start moving, to have successful third downs and drive completions. It will also be needed to avoid long periods of silence, thus creating extra work for the defense.

If Hurts manage to do all of these against Jacksonville, the argument about top-three players can be a lot more justified.

For now, Owens has stated his opinion. However, Hurts can still make that belief more convincing.