There is concern regarding Dak Prescott as he had his right hand stepped on following the win over the Houston Texans. This incident has become even more significant considering the history that Prescott has with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the injuries he sustained to his hand. A collision with Shaquil Barrett in 2022 resulted in Prescott suffering from a broken thumb and missing five games. But this time the Cowboys has much better news than the last season. It seems likely that Prescott will take part in the game on Thursday night.

Dak Prescott's Hand Injury Looks Far Less Serious This Time

The quarterback got stepped on his throwing hand during the match between the Cowboys and Houston where they won 34-30. He had a little cut and a bit of swelling in his hand but remained in the match and threw 335 passing yards, including a touchdown to his teammate, CeeDee Lamb.

Prescott later clarified that he got injured after his throwing hand was stepped on in an intentional grounding play. There was some swelling, he added, but he clarified that he is doing well.

This information was further backed by John Machota from The Athletic who said there were no issues with Prescott's throwing hand as he is good to go.

Brian Schottenheimer, the Cowboys coach, also put the issue into light humor saying that Prescott might have damaged one of his tattoos, and he should be okay.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is keeping it and All Pro LG Tyler Smith is keeping a yellow ducky by his side at home. Why? Let's get into it on tonight's Insiders https://t.co/2ZS5qr82S1 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 6, 2026

It is important for the Cowboys because Dak Prescott has become one of the best players of their team. In the first four games, he has thrown 1,065 yards and a passer rating of 105.0.

Dallas Cowboys Still Need To Protect Dak Prescott Against Tampa Bay Buccanners

But perhaps the real worry now might not be Prescott's hand. Rather, it is the pressure that he may have to deal with from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense.

Todd Bowles is known for putting a lot of pressure on offenses that will make the quarterback think and act quickly. This is something that Dallas needs to do well on Thursday night, particularly with their interior offensive linemen.

This is where Tyler Smith may prove useful. The young left guard has been coming back from a thumb injury and may see the field on Thursday night. His presence will provide Dallas with yet another strong blocker in front of Prescott.

For the Cowboys, the plan is clear. Protect Prescott, give him time and avoid any unnecessary injury issues.

The Buccaneers game is critical, and Prescott looks ready for the challenge. This time, Dallas just hopes his hand tale ends differently from 2022.