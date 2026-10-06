Detroit Lions' head coach Dan Campbell is faced with an issue that cannot be sorted out by just one successful drive or one final stop. While the defense of the Detroit Lions is one of the worst in the league in four games, the offense has been good enough to make the game competitive. Detroit Lions lost the game 32-26 against Carolina Panthers to drop to 2-2. They now need some quick solutions to their issues. In the meantime, head coach Dan Campbell hinted at the possibility of changing plays for the team. He also mentioned that safety Brian Branch is set to come back to practice this week.

Dan Campbell Faces A Defense That Needs Fixing Fast

These numbers explain why the pressure is growing. Detroit allows 423.8 yards per game and 31.8 points. These are both the worst numbers in the NFL.

This places too much weight on Jared Goff and the offense. Goff has been able to help the Lions get at least 25 points in each of their games. They average 29.8 points and 399.3 yards.

In the game against Carolina, the defense made two plays in the final moments of the game that helped them. Detroit was trailing 32-19 when those plays happened. Goff was able to get a touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta, but the following drive resulted in a sack and a missed fourth-down attempt.

Campbell is aware that his team can't win like that every week.

“The bottom line is that we have to work through this,” Campbell said Monday. “There are things we haven't tried defensively, and we're looking at everyone we've got here from our own roster to the practice squad.”

Lions safety Brian Branch is close to returning and “ready to go”, per Dan Campbell. https://t.co/tDaoYpbOdx — ???????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@the_det_times) October 2, 2026

Detroit committed nine penalties for 67 yards versus Carolina. Pre-snap penalties were harmful for Detroit during crucial points in the game.

Brian Branch Could Be The Answer Detroit Lions Need Right Now

Brian Branch may be about to become one piece of the puzzle.

Campbell said that he is “hopeful” that Branch practices this week. Campbell continued, “I think it looks really good that he is going to practice this week.” The Detroit Lions have missed having Brian Branch because he was on the PUP list at the start of the season.

Of course, his presence is not a magic solution for everything. However, having Brian Branch will provide the Detroit Lions with another defensive back. Campbell will also be able to choose from more options regarding coverages.

Furthermore, at the start of the season, the Lions did not have Kerby Joseph which added issues in the secondary.

For now, Campbell is exploring all options. According to him, Detroit needs different schemes and different players for what is currently on the roster.

Detroit does not require the defense to be flawless overnight. What they need is less big plays, less penalties, and just some solid stops. If Branch returns and if they get better, then Detroit would have the ability to give their great offense more wins.