Cam Ward had another tough Sunday with the Tennessee Titans, but his frustration did not end when the clock ran out. After Tennessee lost 24-18 to the Baltimore Ravens, Ward appeared ready to finish his postgame media session quickly. He was waiting at the podium while reporters were still speaking with other players. With only a few minutes left, the young quarterback checked the clock and made his feelings clear. The moment came after another loss that left Tennessee at 0-4. Ward had some solid plays, but costly mistakes again stopped the Titans from finding their first win.

Cam Ward Showed His Frustration After Another Painful Tennessee Titans Loss

“We got three minutes left,” Ward said while waiting at the podium. He then added, “Walk out.”

The short exchange came after a game in which Tennessee spent much of the afternoon trying to recover from a bad start.

Ward finished 20-of-31 for 222 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He helped the Titans cut the gap late, but Baltimore had already built a 24-7 lead.

The first major mistake came early. Ward tried to get the ball to Tony Pollard while trying to avoid pressure, but the pass went through the running back's hands and became an interception.

Ward later accepted his part in the play.

“I just think I can make it easier for him (Pollard),” Ward said. “Me and Tony, we've hit on that play a lot of times last year.”

Tennessee then suffered another costly turnover before halftime when rookie receiver Carnell Tate fumbled after a 33-yard catch.

The @Titans livestream caught Cam Ward at the podium before the media had finished with other players in the open locker room. An impatient Ward threatened to walkout if he had to wait longer than three minutes and tapped his fingers on the podium. Ward is 3-18 as a starter https://t.co/FiJPM4L9JI — Jared Stillman (@JaredStillman) October 4, 2026

That mistake gave Baltimore a chance to add more points before the break.

Cam Ward and Carnell Tate give Tennessee Titans a reason to hope

“Yeah, I for sure was,” Ward said when asked if he had shown more patience in the pocket.

He credited the offensive line and said he trusted the group to give him enough time against Baltimore's defensive front.

That patience was one of the better parts of Ward's performance. The bigger positive, however, was his connection with Tate.

The rookie receiver finished with nine catches for 145 yards. His big day showed that Tennessee may have found an important target for its young quarterback.

Ward also led a fourth-quarter scoring drive and connected with Wan'Dale Robinson for a touchdown. The Titans followed with a two-point conversion to make the game closer.

But Baltimore stayed in control.

The Ravens also lost quarterback Lamar Jackson to an ankle injury, yet Tennessee could not fully use the opening. Several drives stalled, including three straight three-and-outs around halftime.

The loss leaves Ward and the Titans facing more questions after an 0-4 start. Ward's record as a starter has also become part of the growing pressure around the team.

Still, there was a clear positive in Baltimore. Ward and Tate showed what the Titans offense could become if the mistakes are reduced.

For now, though, Tennessee needs wins. The young quarterback needs more help, fewer turnovers and better support around him.