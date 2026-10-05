Bryce Young had waited three primetime games for a win. On Sunday night, with Carolina missing two key receivers, he finally got one, and he made sure the Panthers' first Sunday Night Football game at Bank of America Stadium in 11 years felt worth the wait. Young threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns as Carolina beat the Detroit Lions 32-26. By the time he took a knee to end the game, the home crowd had one message for its quarterback: “MVP!”

Why Bryce Young's Lions win was special

The chants mattered, but Young's response showed where his head was. He said he heard them, but his focus stayed on executing the next play and helping Carolina finish the job.

That approach fit the night. Young opened the game by completing his first 11 passes and never threw an interception. More importantly, he kept finding Tetairoa McMillan when Carolina needed an answer. The second-year receiver became Young's main target with Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette sidelined, and the Lions never found a solution.

McMillan caught 14 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns, while Young kept the offense moving through Detroit's struggling pass defense. Carolina scored on six straight possessions after its opening punt, turning a 16-16 halftime game into a lead it refused to give away. For Young, though, the win meant more than another strong stat line. His fourth season has brought a different level of confidence, and Sunday night gave the home crowd its clearest look at it.

Bryce Young stayed calm when Detroit pushed back

Detroit refused to disappear quietly. Jared Goff threw for 412 yards, and his 8-yard touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta brought the Lions within six points with 3:38 remaining.

That was when Young and McMillan delivered the play Carolina needed. Facing third-and-14, Young escaped pressure from Aidan Hutchinson and rolled right before finding McMillan along the sideline for an 18-yard completion. McMillan got both feet down, and the catch forced Detroit to spend its final two timeouts.

Carolina's defense then finished the job with a late sack, leaving Young to kneel twice as the clock ran out. Even Lions coach Dan Campbell came away impressed. “Nothing that Bryce did shocked me today,” Campbell said. “Bryce is a hell of a quarterback, man. He just is.” That was the easiest way to describe the night. Young did not need the moment to become bigger than him. He just played his game, and this time, the Panthers got the primetime win to match it.