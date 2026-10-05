A quarterback can look ordinary for two quarters and still leave the field as the reason his team won. Brock Purdy did exactly that Sunday, shaking off a rough opening half as the San Francisco 49ers beat the Denver Broncos 24-14 at Levi's Stadium. Purdy struggled to find his rhythm early, but the offense came alive after halftime, and the 49ers scored all three of their touchdowns in the second half. By the end, San Francisco had its fourth straight win.

How Brock Purdy turned things around

Purdy's afternoon looked very different before and after halftime. He completed only 10 of his first 20 passes for 89 yards, missing throws that usually came easily to him. A failed fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak added to the frustration, while the 49ers settled for a field goal after failing to finish a promising drive.

Then Purdy found his footing. The quarterback finished 19-of-30 for 218 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions or sacks. He connected with Deebo Samuel for the first touchdown before helping San Francisco build its lead with a drive capped by Christian McCaffrey's 1-yard run.

Purdy completed nine of his final 10 passes. His best throw came when he found George Kittle for a 56-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter, putting the Broncos in a hole they could not escape. “That's why it's a four-quarter game,” Purdy said. “We wanted to break through whatever that was. It was really just ourselves.”

49ers defense held firm when Denver pushed back

Purdy's recovery mattered because the 49ers defense had spent much of the afternoon fighting through its own problems. Nick Bosa missed his second straight game, Fred Warner battled stomach cramps, and San Francisco lost safety Marques Sigle and nickelback Upton Stout to injuries.

Denver had chances early. Bo Nix and the Broncos converted seven of their first 12 third downs, but that success faded as the game moved on. Dre Greenlaw led San Francisco with 12 tackles, while the defense held Denver to 82 rushing yards.

The Broncos finally cut the deficit to 17-14 with a touchdown pass from Nix to Jaylen Waddle with just over four minutes left. That could have changed the game. Instead, Purdy answered. He hit Kittle, who turned a short pass into a 56-yard sprint for the final touchdown. The play gave San Francisco the breathing room it needed and completed a comeback from Purdy's own slow start. The 49ers did not need their best offensive performance. They needed their quarterback to find his game before the Broncos found theirs.