Former Chicago Bears linebacker Otis Wilson has accused private security workers at Soldier Field of assaulting him and his wife after Chicago's 23-12 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. The 69-year-old Wilson was involved in a confrontation with security near the press box after the game. He was later taken to hospital for evaluation and released. A female security officer was also taken to hospital following the incident. The dispute began over an elevator reserved for credentialed media members.

Witnesses told the Chicago Sun-Times that Wilson and his wife, Tina, were asked to leave the elevator before the confrontation escalated. Monterrey Security, which provides security at Soldier Field on Bears game days, has given a different version of events. Chicago police are investigating.

Otis Wilson says security assaulted his wife first

Wilson addressed the incident in a statement, saying he wanted the public to hear from those directly involved.

“Yesterday, my wife and I were physically assaulted by private security personnel… before being able to identify myself as a former Chicago Bears player and attempt to explain why we were there, a security guard approached us and the guard physically assaulted my wife.”

He added: “I was then also assaulted by two private security contractors working at the facility.”

The former Bears linebacker said the disagreement over access to an area should not have turned physical.

“No one, whether a former player, a season ticket holder, or a first-time visitor, should ever be subjected to this kind of treatment at a public venue. A misunderstanding about access to an area should never escalate to physical violence, least of all against a woman who posed no threat to anyone.”

Wilson has asked the Chicago Park District and Monterrey Security to preserve surveillance and body camera footage from the incident and carry out a full investigation.

Monterrey Security gives different account of Soldier Field clash

Monterrey Security disputes Wilson's account. The company said he did not have the required credentials and had been directed to another elevator.

The security company said Wilson “forced his way” onto the elevator and became “physically combative and violently attacked” a female officer. It also alleged that he “aggressively threw the female officer into a wall,” leaving a large hole.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that witnesses saw Wilson being restrained after the confrontation and later taken away in a wheelchair. A softball-sized hole was visible in the wall near the elevator.

Wilson, meanwhile, said the incident does not change how he feels about the Bears or Chicago.

“Soldier Field has been part of my life for many years, and my relationship with the Chicago Bears and with this city's fans remains as strong as ever. This incident does not reflect the Bears organization or the people of Chicago. It reflects the conduct of specific individuals working for a private contractor, and that conduct must be addressed.”

Both sides have given conflicting accounts of what happened. The police investigation is expected to help establish what led to the physical confrontation.