Justin Herbert's season has continued from poor to worse. The Los Angeles Chargers have now slumped to 0-4 with 30-23 defeat against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The quarterback made two interceptions and even had a strip-sack fumble near the end of the game. His loss added more pressure for the quarterback and head coach Jim Harbaugh. This also gave fans more reasons on why things have not been working out for the Chargers lately. Some have pointed the finger at the team, while others blame Justin Herbert himself.

Madison Beer Gets Pulled Into Justin Herbert's Struggles By NFL Fans

The engagement between Justin Herbert and Madison Beer has also entered into the online banter amid his struggles on the field. Some people believe that it had an impact on his concentration. This has not been proven at all, yet the comments have gained traction following the 0-4 record of the Los Angeles Chargers team.

One fan wrote, “Who? Another stupid Taylor Swift at games,” bringing celebrity relationships into the wider NFL conversation.

Another reaction directly connected the online discussion to Madison Beer. “I know people were joking in training camp about Justin Herbert having his focus taken away with Madison Beer, but that legitimately feels like it may be a real thing. He has been a different level of terrible this year,” the fan wrote.

Madison Beer really somehow drained all the talent out of Justin Herbert. https://t.co/YTlvjbCtaa — Hater Report (@HaterReport) October 4, 2026

These are only assumptions made by fans. There is no proof that Madison Beer is behind Justin Herbert's bad performance on the field. Nonetheless, the comments demonstrate how much attention Justin Herbert receives after such a terrible beginning of the Chargers' season.

Justin Herbert's Poor Start Has Left Los Angeles Chargers Fans Angry

Justin Herbert completed 19 of his 31 attempts for 189 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against the Seattle Seahawks. Justin Herbert had an interception on his first throw. Seattle capitalized on their advantage and got ahead significantly at halftime.

The Los Angeles Chargers did fight back. Justin Herbert threw a touchdown to Kimani Vidal and gained 40 yards on the ground. However, Justin Herbert was stripped-sacked by Uchenna Nwosu in the end.

Fans were already frustrated before the latest loss. One reaction read, “Something happened!! He completely sucks now!!”

Another fan pointed toward the coaching staff, writing, “Coach Harbaugh is the problem. Chargers haven't looked good under Harbaugh since he became the coach.”

A third reaction was even more direct about the team's quarterback situation: “Chargers have had a QB problem the past several years.”

The pressure has increased as Justin Herbert now has six interceptions in four games. The Los Angeles Chargers have managed to score just 14, 14, 16 and 23 points in their four defeats.

There is trade talk surrounding Justin Herbert. Nick Wright suggested the New York Jets trade for Justin Herbert as the New York team possesses draft picks that can be used to make an excellent offer to the Los Angeles Chargers if they ever changed their minds.

Another fan reaction summed up the mood around the quarterback: “Justin Herbert is broken. And that means that people are getting fired.”

Los Angeles Chargers now have to play against Denver Broncos. They are now 0-4, and really need a win at this point. Justin Herbert also needs a good game in order to shut up the fans criticizing his form and the way things are going for his team.