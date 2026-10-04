There is a challenge for the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, Andy Reid, as the team has won against the Las Vegas Raiders by a score of 30-27. The Chiefs recorded their fourth win of the season, yet with a very heavy price. Wide receivers Tyquan Thornton and Rashee Rice got injured during the game. The injury of Thornton seems severe, whereas that of Rice is a hamstring one. This is not the best time to face the injury problems. The Chiefs now may have a bye week coming up.

Andy Reid Gives A Tough Update On Tyquan Thornton And Rashee Rice

Andy Reid did not hide his concern about Thornton after the game. The Chiefs coach said, “That doesn't look good, but he's going to fly back with us, and we'll get further evaluation later here.”

Thornton was taken away on a stretcher after catching a 55-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Thornton managed five receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns in that game. He had become a key receiving threat to Mahomes, thus his absence due to injury will be felt more than just in the statistics.

This injury seems to get even worse. It is revealed by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Thornton sustained a dislocation of his ankle. The doctors have fixed it, however, his recovery period remains uncertain yet.

#Chiefs HC Andy Reid on the surprise benching of starting LG Kingsley Suamataia “As far as the Kingsley thing goes before you guys ask, that's between Kingsley and I, we'll figure it out and down the road we'll be better as a team for it and Kingsley will be better for it.” https://t.co/ghaB9AVPsF — SleeperChiefs (@SleeperChiefsKC) October 5, 2026

Rice's injury seems less serious compared to that of Thornton. Reid stated that Rice "tweaked" his hamstring during a five-yard reception. He now has additional time to get ready for the upcoming Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kansas City Chiefs May Need A New Answer At Wide Receiver

It now becomes imperative for Kansas City to start planning life without Thornton in the coming days. The four available healthy wide receivers on the roster include Xavier Worthy, Nikko Remigio, Jalen Royals and rookie Cyrus Allen.

But the Chiefs can always take a look at their practice squad too. Omari Evans and Andrew Armstrong might become more important in the coming weeks. However, it is going to be difficult to replace Thornton's performance in the coming weeks.

The injury may also give Tyreek Hill an opportunity to reunite with his former team. Hill has recently suffered a big knee injury and was hoping to return in the month of October or November. The star player responded to Kansas City's receiver injury news by giving a short reply "Hm" on X.

His return would definitely be big but his well-being should be prioritized. Kansas City still has enough time before the trade deadline. Until then, the coach is expecting Rice to recover and Thornton's injury diagnosis to be good.

However, the Chiefs were able to rely on their teammates following injuries to both receivers, which was essential for winning the match. Nonetheless, a whole season requires more efforts, and Mahomes and Travis Kelce may have to work harder in case of Rice's injury as well.

This bye week is very helpful for them, but it does not solve the problem with the roster. The Chiefs need to make a decision regarding whether or not they need outside help until Week 6.