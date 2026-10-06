Alvin Kamara spent part of Monday night getting his knee checked and another part scoring touchdowns. New Orleans briefly lost its veteran running back in the third quarter against Atlanta after a tackle sent him limping toward the sideline. The Saints called him questionable to return, but he was back before the quarter finished. Then came a second rushing touchdown with 13 minutes left in the fourth. For a backfield already without Travis Etienne Jr., that was a far better outcome than watching Kamara's evening end in the medical tent.

Knee Scare Interrupts Kamara's Two-Touchdown Night

The trouble started on a third-quarter carry. Kamara's legs were rolled up in the tackle, and he walked off without needing treatment on the field. He went into the blue medical tent while New Orleans waited to see whether he could keep playing.

It was not a straight trip back to the huddle. RotoWire reported that Kamara came out, tried the knee on the sideline and briefly went back into the tent. He eventually returned to the offense, where Tyler Shough looked his way on a pass that was tipped.

Kamara had already scored once before the injury. He had 16 yards on five carries and another 31 yards from four receptions when he left the game.

His second rushing touchdown cut Atlanta's advantage to 31-17 early in the fourth. Before Monday, he had not scored a rushing touchdown since Week 1 of last season. Two in one game ended that wait, although New Orleans still had a substantial deficit to erase.

Etienne's Absence Leaves Saints With Less Room For Injuries

The Saints had entered the matchup with their running back rotation already reshuffled. Etienne went on injured reserve on October 1, leaving Kamara and Kendre Miller to take on more work. Undrafted rookie CJ Donaldson also remains in the mix.

Kellen Moore had spoken about those options before the Falcons game.

“I think Alvin and Kendre will handle that load really well,” the Saints coach said.

Kamara was supposed to have a less prominent role after New Orleans added Etienne. That plan lasted only a few weeks before another injury changed the workload.

Against Atlanta, Kamara contributed as a receiver, scored on the ground and returned after the knee scare. Losing him would have forced Moore to make another adjustment at a position already missing players.

Instead, the Saints got their veteran back before the third quarter ended. He was still available when their offense needed him near the goal line on the next touchdown drive.