Mike McCarthy has explained the heated moment with Aaron Rodgers that was picked up on audio during Pittsburgh's 27-24 loss at Cleveland in Week 4. Rodgers was heard shouting an expletive over a McCarthy play call, and the Steelers head coach answered with a profane insult of his own. McCarthy now says it was not normal, and that the two talked it through several times over the weekend. He also admitted the language bothered him. Pittsburgh now faces Daniel Jones and the Colts on October 11 with plenty still to fix.

Mike McCarthy on his NSFW exchange with Aaron Rodgers

McCarthy did not brush it off. Asked about the moment, he said he would not call it normal. Then he leaned on history. He and Rodgers share a 20-year relationship, a bond that began in Green Bay, and he said that history gave them room to work it out. The two sat down and talked more than once over the weekend, and the conversation was not limited to that one sideline moment.

The line that stuck was the last one. McCarthy said he is nearing grandfather age, and the language no longer fits him. In his words, "I don't want to be saying those types of words." It is a small admission, but a telling one.

Sideline blow-ups between a quarterback and his coach usually get waved away as competitive heat. McCarthy went another way. He owned his part, said the two settled it face to face and moved on. For a coach with his résumé, that looks like someone protecting a working relationship rather than winning an argument.

How could the Rodgers and McCarthy spat affect the Steelers against the Colts?

On the field, the bigger concern is the loss itself. Cleveland scored 27 points on Pittsburgh, and the Steelers responded by bolstering their defense. Word also broke that the staff is weighing a position change for Jalen Ramsey to ease the cornerback problems. Those are the moves of a team searching for answers, not one held together by drama.

The October 11 game against Daniel Jones and the Colts matters more than any shouting. The schedule looks friendlier on paper, and that can fool a team. If the mistakes from Cleveland show up again, an easier stretch could still hurt the Steelers badly. Pittsburgh already carries plenty of fan and media doubt, and it shows no sign of fading.

McCarthy knows how to handle an older quarterback with a short fuse, but he can only do so much. Rodgers will keep yelling. That part is not changing. What the coach needs is a game where the yelling is about nothing, and more players stepping up so a deep playoff run stays realistic.