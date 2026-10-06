A year from now, Aaron Rodgers could have a very different responsibility waiting for him. During Amazon Prime Video's broadcast before the Pittsburgh Steelers faced the Cleveland Browns, Al Michaels asked Rodgers where he saw himself in 12 months. His answer moved the conversation away from football. Rodgers said he could be “tending to my pregnant wife” or looking after his newborn. For a quarterback who has spent 22 seasons building his life around the NFL, the answer offered a rare look at what he wanted beyond the game.

Aaron Rodgers hints at parenthood after his NFL career

Rodgers has not announced that he and Brittani are expecting. His comment was about the future he hoped to have after the 2026 season, which he has repeatedly called the final year of his career.

Earlier this year, Rodgers discussed the same plan during an interview with SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio. He said he was looking forward to a quieter life, healing his body and starting a family with his wife.Fatherhood has become a subject Rodgers has spoken about more openly as retirement gets closer. Spending time with his older brother Luke's children gave him a chance to enjoy being “Uncle Aaron,” and he said those experiences made him and Brittani more excited about having children themselves.

Rodgers even embraced the messy side of the idea. He talked about sleepless nights, crying babies and changing diapers. After years of training camps, game days and NFL travel, those were the kinds of responsibilities he said he wanted to experience.

Brittani and Rodgers found their way back to each other

The story behind Rodgers' marriage to Brittani was far less public than his football career. The couple first met in 2017, but their relationship did not immediately become a lasting one. Rodgers later said his biggest regret was not asking her to stay when she was preparing to leave the United States.

Both went on to other relationships before eventually reconnecting. Rodgers said they came back together after years apart, and the pair later eloped. He confirmed their marriage in 2025 while keeping most details about their wedding private.

Brittani has since become a major part of Rodgers' personal life. On Cam Heyward's podcast, he credited her with helping him become open to reconnecting with his parents and brother Luke after years of estrangement.“She was a big part of that,” Rodgers said, while making clear that she never pressured him. Her support, he explained, gave him a different perspective on his relationships.