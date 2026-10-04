Aaron Rodgers is already contemplating what life will look like after football, and his post-NFL plans are becoming clearer. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has said multiple times that this will be his last season, but his latest comments point to where his focus might be turned next. One year from now, Rodgers told Al Michaels he hopes to be focused on his growing family, not another NFL season. The comments come as Rodgers continues what he has described as his final run in a career that has spanned more than two decades.

Aaron Rodgers reveals his plans after the NFL

Aaron Rodgers gave Michaels a peek into his thoughts during the Steelers' Thursday nite game against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 1. Pittsburgh ultimately lost 27-24 to fall to 2-2, but Rodgers' comments about his future quickly became another talking point.

“I'll either be tending to my pregnant wife or I'll be taking care of my newborn,” Rodgers, 42, said to Michaels, 81. It is a striking statement from Rodgers, who has spoken before about wanting to start a family when his playing days are over. He married Brittani in spring 2025, but the couple has kept her identity private.

Rodgers later clarified his comments, saying his wife was not pregnant at the time. He was talking about what he hopes his life will be a year from now.

"I'm hopefully going to be supporting my pregnant wife because we're going to start a family and I am not going to be making a lot of appearances or statements," he said on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio on September 8. "And I'm looking forward to a life of quiet after 22 years in the pros and three in college and getting my body healed up and working on a family. That's what I'm looking forward to."

Aaron Rodgers remains firm on his NFL retirement plan

Aaron Rodgers' comments also echo what he's been saying all along this season in 2026. He has said repeatedly that he does not expect to return for another NFL season.

His wife had a small part in his decision to play this season. Rodgers said she pushed him to give football another shot this year during training camp. “I talked to the wife and she said, 'You can do one more year,'” Rodgers told reporters at training camp in July. “I said, 'Well, we'll see if it works out.' And then it kind of all came together.”

Rodgers has since made it clear what is next. He says when this season is over there will be no debate about coming back. But for now he still has football to finish. Rodgers will return to action Oct. 11 against the Indianapolis Colts, continuing what could be the final chapter of his NFL career.

Maybe his priorities will look very different then. Instead of another off-season of football preparation, Rodgers seems ready for a quieter life with his wife and the family he has long said he wants to start.