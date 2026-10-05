Alex Sarr has sat out contact drills through the first week of Wizards training camp. Now, a report reveals that he could be back in full contact, and the team has a clear idea of what it expects from him when the regular season starts. The Wizards look different around him this year, with Anthony Davis and Trae Young both added by trade. Sarr, 21, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft, is entering his third year and coming off June surgery on a fractured right foot.

Alex Sarr's Injury Status After Foot Surgery

Josh Robbins of The Athletic wrote on X that Sarr could join full-contact work as early as Monday. “The Wizards' plan for Alex Sarr, who had surgery in mid-June to repair a fractured foot, has been for Sarr to hold off on contact drills during the first week of camp. It looks like Sarr will begin participating in full contact work very soon, perhaps as early as Monday,” Robbins reported on X.

Sarr has been limited since practice opened. Still, he is on track to be ready for opening night. As of writing, it is unclear whether he will play in the preseason. The Wizards are optimistic about putting him in the starting lineup.

At media day at CareFirst Arena on Sept. 28, Sarr said he would be in every non-live drill during camp, including the five-on-zero work and the sessions against coaches. Live work would start "probably the week after," he said. Being around teammates while they run plays, he added, is a big piece of his comeback.

Sarr's 2025-26 Season Ended Early

Sarr played 48 games last year and averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. A right hamstring strain cost him about two weeks. Capsulitis in his left big toe then kept him out of the final nine games. On April 9 a report called a return unlikely, and by April 11 he was officially done.

The roster around him has changed a lot. Davis and Young came by trade, and Deandre Ayton is another veteran frontcourt addition from the summer. AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 pick in the draft, joins Bub Carrington and KyShawn George in the young group, while Bilal Coulibaly and veteran Khris Middleton are also on the roster. Sarr has talked up playing next to Davis. He said defense is where it all starts for the team, with him, Davis and the rest of the group able to make stops. He also expects the veterans to slow the half court at times while the young core keeps its athletic edge, and he sees the result as a good mix of experience and athleticism.

The Wizards host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Oct. 21, in the 2026-27 opener.