Due to his two MVP awards and his leadership of the Oklahoma City Thunder to a championship in 2025, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is now regarded as the team's best player. Russell Westbrook is also regarded by many Thunder supporters as the best player in the team's history. Now, Westbrook's contributions to the club and the city between 2008 and his departure in 2019 are much appreciated. His impact on the city is still remembered today, and fortunately, his successor has nothing but praise for him.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander honors Russell Westbrook's legacy with heartfelt tribute

On the alleged last day of NBA training camp, Russell Westbrook received flowers from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, an all-time legend. The two-time MVP winner talked extensively about his retirement and his significance to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Both belong to the extremely select group of Thunder franchise players. For context, Westbrook's alleged retirement was addressed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who called him a true OKC legend forever and said that he laid the groundwork for our current situation.

“I'm not sure if you've spoken about this before, but with Westbrook retiring this offseason, I just want to get your initial thoughts on that and then sort of speak to the relationship you guys have. Everyone has their own journey,” he said.

He then continued, “You deserve it, as far as, and I think it's kind of how the world is, but usually you get them when you're done. It's unfortunate, but what you've done for the game of basketball, for the kids, for the city or the world, is especially meaningful in life. We'll move this for us for sure again.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also talked about Russell Westbrook's career. He claimed that as far as NBA players, personalities, and teammates go, he is the most dynamic. He is the complete package and the cornerstone of our current position. Westbrook is partly responsible for the city's current state. Given his actions both on and off the court, he is deserving of all those roses.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reflects on Russell Westbrook's lasting impact on Oklahoma City

Russell Westbrook spent 18 NBA seasons. On the Thunder were the first 11. He had his best years in Oklahoma City, both as an individual and as a member of the team. It was there that he won MVP, broke the triple-double record, and was consistently selected to the All-Star and All-NBA teams.

He was drafted 4th overall in 2008 by the Thunder. He also experienced his best postseason campaigns. Westbrook's retirement is a momentous occasion for the team and the community he has represented for almost ten years, since his legacy in the Oklahoma community is still intricately linked to the organization's identity.