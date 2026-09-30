D'Angelo Russell has a new team, and it is not in the NBA. The former All-Star guard has agreed to join the Shanghai Sharks in China, just days after the Memphis Grizzlies waived him. Eurohoops reported the move on September 30. Russell, 30, spent 11 NBA seasons with the Lakers, Nets, Warriors, Timberwolves and Mavericks. His Memphis stay ended without a game, and the NBA confirmed his September 25 release. Eurohoops reported Shanghai will be his first professional club outside the United States.

D'Angelo Russell Joins Shanghai Sharks After Grizzlies Exit

The move came quickly after Russell became a free agent. Memphis had picked him up from Washington in a six-team trade in July, but the Grizzlies released him before training camp. The NBA said Memphis was continuing its rebuild with younger players.

Russell now joins the Shanghai Sharks, the reigning CBA champions. Shanghai went 38-4 in the 2025-26 regular season before winning the title. FIBA reported that the Sharks beat Guangsha 4-1 in the Finals, giving Russell a chance to join a team built to compete again.

The timing also gives Russell a fresh role after a difficult final NBA season. He played 26 games for Dallas in 2025-26, averaging 10.2 points, 4.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 19 minutes. CBS Sports reported those numbers before his moves to Washington and Memphis.

D'Angelo Russell's NBA Career Brings Experience To China

Russell entered the NBA as the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft and reached the All-Star Game with Brooklyn in 2019. Across 655 NBA games, he averaged 17.0 points, 5.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds. That experience now adds another layer to Shanghai's backcourt.

This will be Russell's first season outside the NBA after 11 years in the league. Shanghai can give him a larger role as a scorer and passer, while his experience could help the team defend its CBA title. The season opens a new chapter.

Russell's path has changed quickly, from a former No. 2 pick and All-Star to a challenge in China. For Shanghai, the deal adds an NBA name to its roster. For Russell, the CBA season offers his next chance to show he can still lead.