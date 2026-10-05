Max Strus played for the Cleveland Cavaliers for three seasons before he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in August 2026 in an important trade involving five teams. The young forward, Peyton Watson, was dealt from the team to Cleveland in exchange for Strus. Strus joins Los Angeles to be coached by Tyronn Lue and to be with his former teammate, Darius Garland. He was expected to make an impact during the initial period of the season and to contribute in shooting and enthusiasm off the bench. However, now he is facing a health scare.

Max Strus' Clippers debut cut short by partial plantar fascia tear in right foot

According to league sources who spoke to ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday, LA Clippers wing Max Strus is scheduled for an assessment in four weeks after injuring a partial tear of his plantar fascia. It happened in his right foot in Sunday's preseason opener in Hawaii. Five minutes into the game, the injury took place without any contact.

“LA Clippers guard Max Strus suffered a partial tear of the plantar fascia in his right foot during Sunday's preseason game and will be reevaluated in four weeks, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on X.

Strus hurt himself after cutting through the lane to receive a pass. Knowing there was an issue, he hobbled slowly into the locker room as the Clippers' coach called for a timeout. This injury was discovered through a test done in Los Angeles after returning from their trip to Honolulu. Strus had played in only 12 games last year because he was recovering from surgery done on a Jones fracture in his left foot.

Max Strus joins Clippers' growing injury list after recent foot setback

Strus had already been injured, as this wasnt his first time. He sustained an injury to his left foot during the 2024-2025 campaign, which later required surgery. The forward injured his right ankle while working out on his own in October 2024.

He was not around for the start of the 2024-2025 regular season. Additionally, Brandon Ingram (achilles/heel), Bradley Beal (knee), and Yanic Konan Niederhauser (foot) have all succumbed to early-season injuries to thin the ranks of the LA Clippers. Strus is now one of them.