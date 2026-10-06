LeBron James' quick return to New York after a Philadelphia 76ers scrimmage has given Dave Portnoy another reason to question how much time the NBA star plans to spend in Philly. James was seen leaving Philadelphia by helicopter on Saturday, October 3, and Front Office Sports has now reported that the aircraft is part of his existing Fanatics deal. The arrangement lets James travel between New York and Philadelphia without personally paying for each flight. Portnoy, the Barstool Sports founder, reacted to a post showing James' helicopter landing in New York. “This man hates Philly so much he can't spend more than 30 seconds in the city” Portnoy wrote on X.

LeBron James' Fanatics Helicopter Deal Explains His Philadelphia Commute

James has already said he plans to keep homes in both places. When asked where he would live after joining the 76ers, he simply said, “Both. Multiple residences.”

The helicopter now makes that choice easier. Front Office Sports reported that James' Fanatics agreement includes access to the company's corporate aviation. The deal was made in January 2024, well before he joined Philadelphia. A spokesperson for James also confirmed the arrangement.

“The deal we signed with Fanatics almost three years ago includes access to their corporate aviation,” a spokesperson for LeBron James told Front Office Sports. “It's a feature in many of their deals with their largest athletes and we appreciate their partnership as LeBron splits his time between New York and Philadelphia.”

A flight between New York and Philadelphia takes about 30 minutes by helicopter, compared with roughly 90 minutes to two hours by car. Flight records reviewed by Front Office Sports showed the Fanatics helicopter making 12 round trips between the two cities in one week. A one-way flight can cost around $4,000 to $10,000, but James does not have to pay that cost under the reported arrangement.

Tyrese Maxey Reacts As LeBron James Keeps New York Base

The unusual commute has already become a talking point inside the 76ers' facility. Tyrese Maxey joked about James leaving by helicopter while others stayed behind.

“I ain't gonna lie, that was funny. One of us left in a helicopter, the other one was sitting on the curb,” Maxey said.

V.J. Edgecombe has also noticed how early James arrives at the facility. “He was in there before everybody,” Edgecombe said, before adding, “As usual.”

James, meanwhile, has made it clear that he is not treating Philadelphia as a temporary stop. At 76ers Media Day, he spoke warmly about the city's fans, describing their relationship as one of “mutual respect” and saying, “I actually really love it. I really thrive under that circumstance.”

He also said he was excited about “the feeling” and “the vibe” in Philadelphia and playing for “the whole city.” So while the helicopter has made his New York connection very visible, James' own words suggest he is comfortable embracing his new home on the court.