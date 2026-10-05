LeBron James missed the beginning of the 2025–2026 NBA season due to sciatica on his right side and lower back. Sharp pain, burning, or tingling are symptoms of the illness, which affects the sciatic nerve that runs from the lower back through the glutes and down the leg. He missed training camp, the preseason, and the first month of the 2025–26 season due to it. In November 2025, he resumed his activities following a patient recuperation and conditioning regimen. His foot arthritis and lingering lower back treatment have been closely watched for the rest of his career.

LeBron James' daily routine puts focus on sciatica recovery and foot arthritis

Around 7:45 a.m., LeBron James' longtime athletic trainer, Mike Mancias, meets him at the Sixers' training complex to work on his physique. As he begins an incredible 24th NBA season and breaks his NBA record for player longevity with each game, there are stretching, activation, and modalities to check off.

His lower back, which led him to miss the first month of the previous season due to sciatica, and his left foot, which has chronic arthritis, are now receiving special attention, sources told ESPN. James is about to set an NBA record for the most seasons played after a season with the Lakers in which he participated in 60 games at the age of 41.

Todd J. Albert, MD, surgeon-in-chief emeritus at HSS, discussed sciatica and LeBron James' recovery after injury in an interview with Sports Illustrated. Sciatica, then, is a sign and symptom of sciatic nerve inflammation. The spinal cord terminates at the end of the rib cage, followed by a number of nerves. According to Dr. Albert, these are L1, L2, L3, and L4. James's sciatica pain originates from one of those nerves and travels throughout his body.

Sciatica can cause radiating pain and numbness, with aging among the risk factors

In basketball, sciatica is a nerve disorder that typically results from high-impact jumping, twisting, or piriformis muscle spasms. It causes radiating pain, numbness, or tingling from the lower back or glutes down the leg. While there is no 100% cure for sciatica, the majority of patients fully recover and resume their regular activities with or without treatment. The most typical age range for sciatica to begin is between 30 and 50.

During these years, the majority of first-time instances occur. A herniated or protruding disk that presses against the nerve is the most common cause in this category. Natural aging-related wear and tear on the spine can result in bone spurs or spinal stenosis, which is a narrowing of the spinal canal. Sciatica is more common in older persons due to these problems.