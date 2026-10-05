Giannis Antetokounmpo is already feeling a major difference after moving from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Miami Heat. The two-time NBA MVP has embraced Miami's demanding “Heat Culture” and says the way players prepare is different from what he experienced in Milwaukee. Speaking to The Athletic's Eric Nehm, Antetokounmpo explained that his former Bucks teammates did not have the same habit of arriving weeks early for voluntary work. His comments came after he joined Miami in a blockbuster July trade that ended his 13-year run with Milwaukee. Now, with the 2026-27 season approaching, Giannis is adjusting to a team where he says the level of preparation and accountability fits him well.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Explains Milwaukee Bucks Approach

Antetokounmpo was asked if he would change how he handled the time before training camp during his Bucks years. He made it clear that he does not regret his old approach.

“No, I don't regret it because you gotta deal with the personnel the team has. Brook Lopez is not showing up a month early. Khris Middleton is not showing up a month early. Jrue Holiday is not showing up a month early. Like, we knew what the deal was.”

He also explained that the group had its own routine and understood what was expected of everyone.

“We knew that the moment we came in, we were on the same page, and the moment we were out, everybody was doing their own thing. But we were kind of in the same timeline. All of us. We had kids at the same time. We were living a mile away from one another. When we were there, we were there.”

Middleton and Holiday had already left Milwaukee before Giannis was traded, but his comments point to the approach of the veteran Bucks core during his later years with the team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Embraces Miami Heat Culture

The change has been clear since Antetokounmpo joined Miami. He has taken part in early team work and has spoken highly of the Heat's demanding environment, including player workouts, conditioning and strong accountability.

Giannis has also described the experience in emotional terms, saying Heat Culture feels “like being alive again.” He has praised the intensity around the team and the way players push one another. That has made the move feel very different from his final years in Milwaukee.

The Miami Heat acquired Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis in July for Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, Kasparas Jakučionis and major draft capital.

With Bam Adebayo alongside him and Erik Spoelstra leading the team, Giannis now has a new system to learn and a new group around him. The focus is simple: turn this new environment into another championship run.