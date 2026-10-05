The Indiana Fever's playoff exit has raised a bigger question than what went wrong against the Las Vegas Aces: what should the team do next around Fever's star Caitlin Clark? ESPN host Linda Cohn believes Indiana Fever needs more than a new contract for its star player. She wants the Fever to improve the roster, especially on defense, while handling Caitlin Clark's EPIC extension and Sophie Cunningham's free agency. Indiana lost the series 2-1, with Las Vegas Aces winning Game 3, 94-83.

Linda Cohn Wants Caitlin Clark And Indiana Fever To Add More Defensive Help

Cohn raised Clark's future after the playoff exit.

“Will [Caitlin] Clark have an out if expectations are not met? Now, Aaliyah Boston already signed her epic extension, and the structure gave Indiana additional roster flexibility early in that contract. Now, whether Clark does something similar, this is going to be an interesting basketball question,” said Cohn.

She said paying Clark should not mean ignoring the rest of the roster.

“That doesn't mean she should take less money,” she added. “Now, don't pull a Jalen Brunson because I don't have as much faith in this management as I do with my Knicks. It means Indiana has to do more than pay its stars. It still has to improve the roster around them.”

Cohn also wants Indiana to improve its defense around Clark and Boston.

“Stephanie White discussed developing a consistent defensive mentality and referenced the old Fever teams, mentioning Tamika Catchings, who established that identity every night. Tamika Catchings- players like that don't grow on trees. Well, that's what Indiana needs now. And give Clark another perimeter defender. Give Boston more frontcourt help,” said Cohn.

Caitlin Clark And Sophie Cunningham Create More Offseason Questions

Clark qualifies for an EPIC extension after making the All-WNBA First Team in 2024. Under the new CBA, she can renegotiate the fourth year of her rookie deal at the standard maximum, 17% of the salary cap. Aliyah Boston became the first player to sign an EPIC deal in April.

Cunningham also needs a new deal after playing on a one-year contract in 2026.

“Okay. Sophie Cunningham is also an unrestricted free agent. She returned to Indiana on a one-year deal, and Amber Cox clearly values what she brings beyond the box score. She said it. Cox called Sophie a leader, a connector, and an important voice in the locker room. Well, that matters,” Cohn said.

Clark averaged 22.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists this season. That leaves Indiana with a clear offseason task build around Clark without leaving gaps elsewhere.