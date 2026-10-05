Anthony Davis says his final season with the Los Angeles Lakers pushed him into a physical change he did not enjoy. The Washington Wizards star revealed that he gained weight to prepare for playing center against players such as Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. Davis said he normally played around 250-255 pounds, but reached about 265 and possibly 268 pounds. He eventually felt too heavy and tried to lose the extra weight during the season. Davis also said that was when he asked the Lakers to add another big man. The request never worked out, and he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks soon after. Now with Washington, Davis has multiple big men around him.

Anthony Davis Explains Los Angeles Lakers weight change

Speaking on the “Numbers On The Board” podcast, Davis explained why his training changed when he knew he would spend more time at center.

“It does, man. Like the strength training I was doing cuz I knew I was playing center like I'm going against Joel and Beads and like all these Yoki like it changes, right?”

He then explained how much his weight changed.

“And I never, like, I've always played, like, 250, 255 and that year I had got to like 265 and it was like I didn't like it. It actually probably like 268 and I didn't like it. I'm like bro I can't play like this. I feel heavy.”

Davis said the extra size was meant to help him deal with powerful centers, but it also changed how he felt on the court. Trying to lose that weight during the season was not easy either.

“And so I tried to cut during the season but when like when you trying to do that while you playing this it was tough.”

The change was not only about his body. Davis had already told the Lakers he wanted another big man beside him.

Anthony Davis Wanted Another Big Before Los Angeles Lakers Trade

In January 2025, Davis told ESPN's Shams Charania that he wanted the Lakers to add another big.

“I think we need another big.”

He also explained why playing power forward suited him better.

“I feel like I've always been at my best when I've been the 4, having a big out there. We know it worked when we won a championship with JaVale [McGee] and Dwight [Howard] at the five and I'm at the four.”

Davis later connected that request directly to his experience playing center.

“And then that's when I went and was like hey man I want another big and all this stuff and you know it just didn't happen whatever.”

The Lakers eventually traded Davis to Dallas for Luka Doncic in February 2025. He later moved to Washington in February 2026. The Wizards now have Alex Sarr and Deandre Ayton in their frontcourt, giving Davis more options to play alongside another big.

Davis is clearly looking forward to that setup.

“Um, but now that I'm able to like you guys to see like when you know put me against another alongside another big man, it's like a different, you know, ball game for me. So, it's a different. I'm excited. I'm excited.”

For Davis, the issue was never simply whether he could play center. His latest comments show how much the role changed the way he had to prepare his body. Washington now gives him a chance to return to a frontcourt setup closer to the one he preferred in Los Angeles.