Angel Reese's first season with the Atlanta Dream has already changed the direction of her WNBA career. The 24-year-old forward won Defensive Player of the Year, reached the semifinals for the first time and put together the best offensive season of her career. Former college basketball player Rachel DeMita believes the biggest reason may be a decision Reese made before leaving the Chicago Sky. Reese had made it clear that she wanted major changes around her in Chicago. She eventually moved to Atlanta, and the results have been hard to ignore. In Game 1 of the semifinals against the New York Liberty, Reese had 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, four steals and three blocks.

Angel Reese Took Control Of Her Future After Chicago Sky Frustrations

Speaking on the Courtside Club YouTube show, DeMita explained why she believes Reese took charge of her own career.

“She saw early on in Chicago like, I'm not winning here. I'm not going to be able to excel here,” DeMita said. “We've seen the player get so much better from her first two seasons to this season.”

Reese had already made her feelings clear before leaving Chicago. In a 2025 interview with the Chicago Tribune, she spoke openly about what she wanted from the Sky and made it clear that she would not accept another season without major changes.

“I'm not settling for the same sh*t we did this year,” she said. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That's a non-negotiable for me.”

The Sky later traded Reese to Atlanta before the 2026 season. That move gave her a fresh start, and her numbers quickly moved to another level. She scored 705 points this season after 462 as a rookie in Chicago. She also finished with career highs of 77 steals and 32 blocks.

Angel Reese's Atlanta Dream Move Brings Defensive Player Award

DeMita also pointed to the confidence Reese now plays with, saying the forward looks more focused than before.

“We're seeing her thrive in Atlanta on the basketball court. She did really well in FIBA as well. You see this new confidence with her and you also see with Angel Reese and it feels like she's even more locked in on basketball than she ever has been… And she called it out at the beginning of the season. She's like, ‘I want to be defensive player of the year.' And she went out and got that,” DeMita added.

Reese backed that up with a historic season. She led the WNBA with 12.1 rebounds per game, recorded 521 total rebounds and became the first player to reach 500 rebounds in a season. She also helped Atlanta finish 30-14 and earn the No. 4 playoff seed.

Her FIBA World Cup run added another strong chapter. Reese averaged 7.2 points and five rebounds in 90 minutes for Team USA as the Americans won gold.

For DeMita, that path explains why Reese's move mattered. She did not simply wait for things to improve. She pushed for what she wanted, changed teams and then delivered the kind of season she had said she wanted.