Allisha Gray's night ended early after the Atlanta Dream guard hurt her left hand against the New York Liberty in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals. Gray left the court in the first quarter and later returned with her ring and pinky fingers taped. But she had to leave again in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Gray finished with seven points in 11 minutes. Atlanta still came away with a 92-82 win over New York to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

What Happened To Allisha Gray's Hand?

Gray first went to the locker room late in the opening quarter. She returned after getting her ring and pinky fingers taped, but the guard did not stay on the floor for long.

She appeared to hurt the same hand again while going for a loose ball in the second quarter. Gray then headed back to the locker room and did not return.

ESPN's Alexa Philippou reported, “Allisha Gray is OUT for the remainder of the game with a left hand injury,”

The Dream did not give a specific diagnosis after the game.

“Hopefully, she'll be OK. Obviously, she's been a huge reason we've been so successful this year,” coach Karl Smesko said.

Gray had been one of Atlanta's key players during the playoffs. She scored 22 points in each of the Dream's two first-round wins over the Washington Mystics.

Jordin Canada Steps Up For Atlanta

With Gray out, Jordin Canada helped carry Atlanta's offense and finished with 25 points and five steals. DeWanna Bonner also had a big night, scoring 23 points and grabbing nine rebounds off the bench.

The Dream trailed 40-37 at halftime but changed the game after the break. Atlanta scored 32 points in the third quarter and turned New York's turnovers into 32 points.

Before the series, Gray had warned that Atlanta's regular-season wins over New York would not mean much once the playoffs started.

“Just because we beat them in the regular season doesn't mean we're gonna be playing the same team in the postseason. … They're gonna be at their best, and we're also going to be at ours,” Gray said.

There was no further diagnosis on Gray's hand after the game, leaving her status for the next matchup unclear.