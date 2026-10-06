Zabit Magomedsharipov is coming back to competition, but not inside the UFC cage this time. The former UFC featherweight will face Giga Chikadze at RAF Abu Dhabi on Nov. 14, and the event is set for Etihad Arena. Promotional officials confirmed this matchup to MMA Fighting. So after almost seven years away from MMA, Magomedsharipov finally gets a new opponent, while Chikadze comes in after a pretty difficult stretch in the UFC. Their fight is part of a card that also has Jordan Burroughs against Azamat Nurykau, and a cruiserweight crossover championship fight between Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev.

Zabit Magomedsharipov is set to make his RAF debut, where he'll face off against UFC featherweight Giga Chikadze in a welterweight crossover match on November 14 in Abu Dhabi ???????? https://t.co/YRRuZHycpi — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) October 6, 2026

Magomedsharipov returns after nearly seven years away

Magomedsharipov last fought in November 2019, when he beat Calvin Kattar in the main event of UFC Moscow. That win finished a perfect 6-0 run for him inside the UFC. He also beat Jeremy Stephens during this run and got three stoppage wins. Not bad at all.

Now he is 35, and he will be back on the mats against another UFC name people already know.

Chikadze brings much more recent UFC experience to this matchup. The Georgian fighter competed 13 times for the promotion, and he started his run with seven straight victories. But his first UFC main event ended with a unanimous decision loss to Kattar at UFC Vegas 46 in January 2022.

That result began a rougher period for Chikadze. He did beat Alex Caceres later, but since then he has lost his last four Octagon appearances.

Burroughs gets a familiar opponent on the Abu Dhabi card

Magomedsharipov and Chikadze are not the only established combat sports names booked for RAF Abu Dhabi.

Jordan Burroughs will face Azamat Nurykau, and this matchup is connected to their meeting at the 2019 world championships. Burroughs won that contest in dramatic fashion, and now he faces Nurykau again on the Abu Dhabi card.

The event is headlined by a cruiserweight crossover championship bout between Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev.

RAF Abu Dhabi happens Nov. 14 at Etihad Arena, and Magomedsharipov's return against Chikadze is among the featured matchups.

If you look at it, the fight also gives Chikadze a chance to face another experienced featherweight after his four-fight losing run in the UFC. Magomedsharipov, meanwhile, enters the bout without competing since his win over Kattar in 2019. The Nov. 14 event will bring both fighters back into the spotlight, just in a very different setting.