Chael Sonnen believes Justin Gaethje is in a rare position to walk away from MMA immediately and still leave with his legacy intact. Sonnen stated, "In fact, dare I say, it would be the cleanest exit we've ever had..." for a UFC champion. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen argued Gaethje has already “given us enough” and would not owe fans another defence if he chose to retire after capturing the lightweight title at UFC Freedom 250. “If he did come to the conclusion he was going to walk away, his hands are clean,” Sonnen said, adding that the idea of Gaethje never fighting again is “more alive than I think you're aware.”

Michael Bisping expects Justin Gaethje to return despite retirement uncertainty



Justin Gaethje, 37, has openly questioned whether he will fight again after dethroning Ilia Topuria in June, saying he does not need to keep fighting. Sonnen portrayed this moment as uniquely favourable for a graceful exit.

Gaethje is the undisputed champion, has beaten the division's best in recent years, and could vacate without the narrative of “one last run” hanging over him.

Not everyone is certain that retirement is next. Michael Bisping says he expects Gaethje to return and defend against Arman Tsarukyan, possibly before year-end. “I think Justin Gaethje will fight again. Will it be one more? I don't know. It might be two or three more.”

He stated that he has a pretty good feeling an announcement will come “within the next couple of months or certainly by the end of the year” for a Gaethje-Tsarukyan undisputed lightweight title fight.

Arman Tsarukyan, 30, intensified his claim with a first-round knockout of Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331 and is widely seen as the top contender. A Gaethje-Tsarukyan matchup would pit the champion's brutal pressure and wrestling defence against one of the division's most complete all-around fighters.

For now, there is no confirmed date, venue, or official announcement, with both retirement and a title defence firmly in play.

Justin Gaethje's career might be heading towards an incredible ending



Justin Gaethje's career has been defined by warfare: multiple Fight of the Night bonuses, a BMF title, and a long list of violent classics. But those same wars have collected damage. Gaethje has also admitted he is at a point where he can choose to stop on his own terms.

On X, fans have split: some urge him to ride out as champion and face Tsarukyan, while others say walking away now would be the smartest long-term move for his health and legacy.

Sonnen's “clean exit” argument depends on that very point: Gaethje no longer needs to prove anything. Retiring as the man who finally beat Ilia Topuria would cement a Hall of Fame résumé without risking another brutal camp.

Bisping's counter is simpler: fans want to see Gaethje one more time, and the UFC likely will too. Until Gaethje himself decides, the lightweight title picture remains suspended between a marquee defence and a surprisingly reasonable retirement.