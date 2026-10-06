Movsar Evloev is undefeated and has won all 10 of his UFC fights, so now he is set for a featherweight title shot against Alexander Volkanovski. But UFC Hall of Famer Demetrious Johnson cannot understand why the promotion kept him around, because none of those 10 wins came by stoppage. Johnson raised this point while talking about Michael “Venom” Page's recent UFC release, and according to him the promotion has been cutting fighters who fail to give exciting finishes. Evloev has a perfect 20-0 MMA record, yet he won every UFC fight by decision. Also, Volkanovski was sitting as a guest on the podcast when Johnson said all this.

Movsar Evloev and Alexander Volkanovski just faced off for the first time ???? #UFC333 https://t.co/DQfHvLs9ZC — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 18, 2026

Demetrious Johnson Questions Evloev's Place on the UFC Roster

Johnson brought up Evloev on the Precision Podcast, and he used the record to question the UFC's decision-making.

“20-0, no finishes, how the fu*k is he still in the UFC?” Johnson said.

After that, the former UFC champion compared Evloev's situation with Page, who the promotion released recently. Johnson pointed out that Page also struggled to get knockouts, but he still brought flashy moments in his fights.

Evloev has a different kind of record. His 10 UFC wins all went to the judges, no knockout or submission victories in his UFC run. Across his entire 20-0 MMA career, he has not recorded a stoppage win in the UFC.

Honestly, this was the part Johnson found hard to understand with the promotion's recent roster decisions.

“Movsar Evloev does know how to win,” Johnson said, before again questioning why an undefeated fighter with no UFC finishes remains on the roster.

Alexander Volkanovski Defends Evloev's Long Route to the Title

Volkanovski had a different view during the same podcast appearance. The UFC featherweight champion suggested that Evloev's lack of finishes is part of the reason he had to wait so long for his opportunity at 145 pounds.

“That's why he's had to take the long road to the title,” Volkanovski said.

He also said Evloev probably deserved the title opportunity earlier, and he admitted he felt bad seeing the Russian get boos during their previous press conference.

Volkanovski said the booing was meant to get into Evloev's head, but it affected him more because he felt sympathy for the challenger.

So now Evloev has the title fight that Johnson questioned him for having, with Volkanovski set to defend the UFC featherweight championship against the undefeated contender at UFC 333 later this month.