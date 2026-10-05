Joe Rogan has weighed in on Alex Pereira's December clash with Sergei Pavlovich, calling it a “tough task” for the Brazilian as he pursues a third UFC title in a new weight class. Speaking during the UFC 332 broadcast, Rogan said, “He's [Pereira] determined to try to win a title at heavyweight and will not retreat to light heavyweight." Rogan further added that he must first clear Pavlovich to earn another shot at Ciryl Gane. “Pavlovich is a huge, huge heavyweight with gigantic power and fantastic boxing,” Rogan added, underlining the danger.

Alex Pereira Gets No Shortcut to Gane as Dana White Explains UFC's Title Logic

The UFC 335 co-main event is scheduled for five rounds at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, marking Alex Pereira's second run at heavyweight gold after his interim-title loss to Gane at UFC Freedom 250 in June.

Sergei Pavlovich arrives on a three-fight winning streak, having returned from a 15-month layoff with three consecutive first-round knockouts.

At the UFC 332 press conference, Dana White was asked why Pereira did not receive an immediate rematch with Gane for the heavyweight belt. White rejected the “star power” argument, insisting the UFC books are “based on who is the best in the world” and who deserves the spot.

“He's coming off a loss right now against Ciryl Gane; this is the fight to make,” White said, referring to the Pereira-Pavlovich matchup.

White also downplayed the need for a direct rematch, noting the first fight did not end in a dramatic knockout that would “demand” an instant do-over. Gane, now the undisputed heavyweight champion, is set to make his first defence against undefeated American Josh Hokit at UFC 334.

Pereira vs. Pavlovich Could Decide ‘Poatan's' Next Shot at UFC Gold

A win over Pavlovich would reset Pereira's heavyweight path and put him back in line for Gane, assuming results elsewhere hold. Losses to Pavlovich, however, would entangle that route and force a reconsideration of Pereira's future at 265 lbs.

On X, fans have split on the booking: some argue Pereira earned a direct rematch due to his drawing power, while others say a Pavlovich eliminator is the clearer path after a clear decision loss to Gane.

Pereira, 42, has restated his urge to challenge for the heavyweight title again. Structuring this as another high-risk chapter in his late-career push. Pavlovich, 34, presents a pure striker's test: two of the division's most feared hands, five rounds, and a potential title eliminator layered beneath the spectacle.