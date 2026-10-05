UFC 335 has three fights locked in for Dec 12, so the UFC's final event of 2026 already got a starting point. Charles Oliveira will put the BMF title on the line against Diego Lopes, while Alex Pereira meets Sergei Pavlovich in a five-round heavyweight co-main event. Joe Pyfer and Bo Nickal will also collide at middleweight. The matchups were announced at the end of the UFC 332 broadcast, with Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik reacting on the call. The Las Vegas card is not complete yet, but these three fights bring different finishing threats and styles into one night.

#UFC335 is absolutely STACKED ▫️Charles Oliveira vs Diego Lopes ▫️Sergei Pavlovich vs Alex Pereira ▫️Joe Pyfer vs Bo Nickal ???? @paramountplus https://t.co/WMMuZCE3qT — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) October 4, 2026

Oliveira-Lopes Brings Two Dangerous Finishing Games Together

The BMF title fight could get messy very fast. Oliveira comes in after beating Max Holloway over five rounds at UFC 326 to win the belt, and his grappling numbers explain why opponents have trouble staying safe around him. He has 22 submission wins and averages 2.6 submission attempts every 15 minutes.

Lopes got a pretty serious finishing record of his own. The former featherweight title challenger has 12 knockouts, 12 submissions and 15 first-round finishes. Also, he absorbs 4.65 significant strikes per minute, and Oliveira can look to use this number when exchanges starts opening up.

Size question is there too. Lopes is moving up to lightweight, where Oliveira has spent years fighting bigger opponents. Lopes can still force the action with his boxing and power, but Oliveira is dangerous in transitions, against the fence and right after an opponent gets hurt. That part is very scary.

Pereira-Pavlovich and Pyfer-Nickal Add More Knockout Threats

Pereira and Pavlovich will meet in the heavyweight co-main event, and UFC has made it five rounds. Pereira lands 5.01 significant strikes per minute and has 11 MMA knockout wins, including eight in the UFC. His second heavyweight fight comes after a loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250.

Pavlovich brings a different kind of pressure. He has 16 knockout wins, all in the first round, and lands 4.49 significant strikes per minute. Long combinations and constant forward movement is a big part of his game, so he seems to never really stop coming.

At middleweight, Pyfer and Nickal offer another clean style clash. Pyfer owns a 16-3 record with 10 knockout wins and four submissions. Nickal, a three-time NCAA champion, has four UFC submissions, four knockouts and averages 3.12 takedowns per 15 minutes.

Nickal also stopped Kyle Daukaus with strikes at UFC Freedom 250, and this shows he can finish without relying only on wrestling. But Pyfer has already beaten former champion Israel Adesanya by TKO, so Nickal cannot afford careless entries.

UFC 335 is scheduled for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. More fights can still be added before Dec. 12, but the three announced matchups are already set.