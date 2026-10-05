UFC 333 has a new lightweight fight, with Noah Gugnon and Kody Steele joining a card already loaded with two championship bouts. The addition takes the event to 14 scheduled fights at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Gugnon arrives with six straight wins and has finished all 10 of his professional victories. Steele is coming off his first UFC win after losing his promotional debut. At the top, Alexander Volkanovski defends the featherweight title against undefeated challenger Movsar Evloev, while Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili meet for the men's bantamweight championship in their third fight, serving as the co-main event.

Another lightweight banger added to #UFC333 in Abu Dhabi!! Read more on @HeavyOnSports https://t.co/cJU8mN6AgI — Marcel Dorff ???????????????? (@BigMarcel24) October 2, 2026

Gugnon Brings a Long Finishing Streak Into UFC 333

Gugnon, 25, has won six straight after opening his career 4-0 and then losing two fights back-to-back. His current run started with a first-round submission in late 2024. Three more first-round finishes followed with Ares FC in France.

That stretch earned him a UFC debut against fellow newcomer Milos Janicic at UFC Belgrade last August. Gugnon submitted Janicic a little over a minute into the fight, giving him another first-round finish before his next assignment.

All 10 of Gugnon's professional wins have come by finish. He is listed as “Guns,” and now gets a lightweight matchup against Steele with the UFC 333 card already packed.

Steele Enters After Finding His First UFC Win

Steele arrived in the UFC as an unbeaten fighter from Dana White's Contender Series in 2024. He earned his contract by stopping Chasen Blair with a body shot, then suffered an upset against Rongzhu in his promotional debut at UFC 312.

The American answered that loss at UFC Perth earlier this year. He submitted Dom Mar Fan with a heel hook, picking up his first UFC victory and moving to 1-1 inside the promotion.

The two-fight addition gives the event its 14th scheduled matchup. The main event has Volkanovski facing Evloev for featherweight gold, while Yan and Dvalishvili meet for the bantamweight title.

The rest of UFC 333 features Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Ramazan Temirov, Alexander Volkov vs. Rizvan Kuniev, Aaron Pico vs. Losene Keita, Dominick Reyes vs. Azamat Murzakanov and Abus Magomedov vs. Cam Rowston. Nikita Krylov vs. Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev, Grant Dawson vs. Nurullo Aliev, Jacob Malkoun vs. Abubakar Vagaev, Colby Thickneese vs. Asaf Chopurov, Daniel Santos vs. Bolaji Oki and Iasmin Lucindo vs. Nicolle Caliari fill out the remaining spots.