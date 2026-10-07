UFC president Dana White has intensified his war of words with Matchroom Boxing chief Eddie Hearn, rejecting claims that his involvement in the Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua heavyweight showdown violates any contractual agreement. Speaking after Dana White's Contender Series in Las Vegas, White said he will promote and produce the December 11 event at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, which will stream live on Netflix. The UFC boss ridiculed Hearn's suggestion of a contractual breach, saying the British promoter appeared to have a strong legal case if he genuinely believed White's role was prohibited. The row has overshadowed preparations for the blockbuster all-British contest.

????DANA WHITE SAYS SALAHUDDIN EVERETT MAY NEVER HAVE TO WORK AN OFFICE JOB AGAIN ???????? ????️ “I think this contract changes his life to the point where he doesn't have to work at the office anymore.” #DWCS ???? https://t.co/BN54rvlAbd — FightLuck (@FightluckBet) October 7, 2026

Dana White draws a hard line as Eddie Hearn threatens contract showdown

White's latest remarks came after Hearn floated the idea of a sit-down to resolve their differences while maintaining that UFC parent company TKO and Zuffa Boxing are barred from promotional roles under Joshua's deal. White rejected the premise outright, saying there is “zero confusion” about his role and that his production team will travel with him to the UK before he flies back to Vegas for a UFC event.

“There's absolutely zero confusion. Everything that I have said… is true, and now he's open to meeting with me about what? What should we possibly meet about? That's a fact [that I am handling the production]. Sounds like he's got [an] incredible lawsuit [if he thinks this is a breach of contract],” White said, adding that he finds the repeated questioning “so f***ing silly”. He also defended his absence from a recent Fury-Joshua press conference, citing prior DWCS and Utah press commitments.

Hearn, however, has repeatedly said White's claimed role violates contractual terms agreed in April, which reportedly preclude TKO/Zuffa from involvement without his approval. He has described White's assertions as a “game of bluff” and told outlets that Netflix and other parties have made clear the streamer's agreement does not override Joshua's contract conditions.

Fury-Joshua build-up takes an explosive turn as the White-Hear war escalates

The row has escalated into a public war of words that risks overshadowing the Fury-Joshua headline. Hearn alleges White and TKO tried to push for a US venue and greater control, while Fury's camp had specifically removed a clause to allow White's involvement-only for Joshua's side to insist the final deal keeps White out of the promotional ringmaster role.

White has accused Hearn of “hurting the fight” and called him “full of s***”, while Hearn has labelled White's behaviour “arrogant” and a “PR disaster”, claiming negotiations cannot progress while the media spat continues. Reports also suggest Joshua rejected a reported $10 million offer to let TKO promote, choosing instead to enforce the existing contract terms that keep the bout in the UK without TKO's promotional imprint.

With both promoters dug in, White insists he is promoting and producing, and Hearn insists the contract forbids it; the dispute now centres on whether a compromise can be reached before the build-up further unravels. For now, each new interview adds another volley to a feud that has become almost as big a story as the fight itself