Michael Morales has turned up the pressure on the UFC welterweight title picture. Morales has said champion Islam Makhachev should have “no more excuses” once he settles his preferred eliminator, Carlos Prates. In a video message on social media, the 19-0 Ecuadorian said Makhachev had already called him “way more dangerous". ‘El Padrino' urged the champion to let him and Prates fight to decide the next contender. “You and me, let's do it. You want the belt, I want the belt,” Morales said, before adding a pointed jab that Prates would be an “easy” opponent for Makhachev if the champion is avoiding him.

Michael Morales sends a message to the welterweight division ???? “Islam… you know who I am. You said ‘Morales is way more dangerous'. You also said I need one more fight. About Prates and me, you said ‘let them fight'. Alright, but after that, no more excuses. Prates, you said the UFC never offered you the fight with me. You and me, let's do it. You want the belt, I want the belt. Let's find out who's next. But if you guys have different plans… Islam if you prefer Prates because you prefer an easy fighter, I have mine for 2027. The final boss of this division. Shavkat Rakhmonov. Oh I almost forgot. F*ck Ian Garry.” — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 4, 2026

Michael Morales Names Shavkat Rakhmonov as His Backup Plan

Morales also outlined a clear alternative if the UFC bypasses him for a Prates title shot.

“If you guys have different plans… Islam, if you prefer Prates because you prefer an easy fighter, I have mine for 2027. The final boss of this division. Shavkat Rakhmonov,” he said.

Rakhmonov, 32, is 22-0 and widely viewed as the most dangerous pure welterweight in the division. But he has been sidelined with a knee injury and is not expected back until early 2027. A Morales-Rakhmonov fight would pit two undefeated contenders against each other. And, in Morales' framing, serve as his “last bout before a title shot".

The “final boss” label is intentional. Rakhmonov has finished every professional opponent and is ranked No. 4 in the latest welterweight standings. Behind Makhachev are Ian Machado Garry and Morales.

With Rakhmonov recovering from surgery, Morales is positioning himself to fight in December or January and then step straight into title contention. Regardless of whether Prates gets the first crack at Makhachev.

Michael Morales and Ian Garry's Fight Talks Stall as Makhachev Sets New Challenge

Michael Morales' path has been complicated by stalled negotiations with Ian Machado Garry. The two appeared to agree on a November 28 date in Saudi Arabia after Garry questioned Morales' availability in alleged DMs.

Garry asked why he could be a title-fight backup but not face him immediately. Morales pushed back, saying he only needed a contract, but that matchup has not materialised.

Garry, now out of the rankings due to inactivity and another knee surgery, is targeting a February 2027 return, leaving the No. 2 spot effectively open.

Makhachev, 35, moved up to claim the welterweight belt with a unanimous-decision win over Garry at UFC 330 in August and has since suggested Morales and Prates should fight to determine the next challenger.

Morales, ranked No. 3, says he respects that on one condition. “Alright, but after that, no more excuses,” he told Makhachev, making clear he views a Prates win as his final hurdle before a title shot.