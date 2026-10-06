Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley has denied claims that he avoided a proposed fight with rising contender Payton Talbott. He claimed that he was never offered the matchup for the UFC's White House event. O'Malley said he is open to facing Talbott after the latter's emphatic win over Deiveson Figueiredo. And he added that his next move will depend heavily on the outcome of the Petr Yan-Merab Dvalishvili title trilogy at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi.

O'Malley pushes back on Talbott's White House fight claim

The dispute began after Talbott suggested that he had accepted a fight with O'Malley for UFC Freedom 250, the promotion's White House event. Talbott then called out “Suga” after stopping former flyweight champion Figueiredo at UFC 332 in Salt Lake City.

O'Malley has firmly denied that the UFC ever offered him the contest. On The SuGuru Show, he said, "I swear on my family I did not get offered Payton Talbott at the White House.”

The former champion added that he did not believe Talbott had been formally offered the fight either, suggesting that any apparent disagreement may have resulted from a misunderstanding between the fighters and the promotion.

O'Malley did not dismiss Talbott as a future opponent. Instead, he described the callout as a potentially attractive fight while arguing that it must be assessed against the changing championship picture at 135 pounds. His reaction came after Talbott's biggest UFC victory to date. A first-round TKO of Figueiredo, stopped by referee Jason Herzog at 2:09.

O'Malley's next opponent could depend on Yan's title fate

O'Malley said the outcome of UFC 333 on October 24 will plausibly determine whether he fights Talbott or pursues another title opportunity. Petr Yan will defend the UFC bantamweight championship against former champion Merab Dvalishvili in a trilogy fight at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

O'Malley has a split-decision win over Yan, making a rematch with the Russian a logical path if Yan keeps the belt. In contrast, Dvalishvili has beaten O'Malley twice, a history that makes an immediate third meeting less straightforward.

O'Malley acknowledged the calculation with a blunt assessment: if Yan wins, he would effectively be “ducking” Talbott for a tougher fight; if Dvalishvili wins, he said he would be ready to “squabble” with Talbott.

At present, no fight between O'Malley and Talbott has been declared. But O'Malley's response has shifted the conversation: he emphasised he did not turn down the matchup and said the door remains open provided the UFC 333 championship outcome does not offer him a more direct path back to the belt.