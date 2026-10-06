Khamzat Chimaev has made a very direct offer to Sean Strickland, and this one is not about waiting for the UFC to book a rematch. Chimaev said he would pay Strickland $1 million to fight him, telling the former middleweight champion to simply “send me location.” The offer came after their first fight, where Strickland won by split decision over Chimaev at UFC 328 in May. It was first loss of Chimaev's career. Since then, Chimaev keeps pushing for another fight with Strickland, while Nassourdine Imavov is believed to be next for the title, but that matchup is not official yet.

Striciland I will pay you 1 ???? Send me location and let's fight don't care outside inside the cage ???? — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 5, 2026

Chimaev puts $1 million on the table for another Strickland fight

Chimaev made the offer on Monday. He used “one lemon” as slang for $1 million while talking to Strickland directly.

“I will pay you 1 [million dollars],” Chimaev wrote.

“Send me location and let's fight, don't care outside inside the cage.”

This message moves the rematch talk away from the UFC title picture. According to the offer he posted, Chimaev is ready to fight Strickland without waiting for another UFC booking.

Honestly, these two already have a lot of history. The buildup to UFC 328 was quite heated, but they put the beef aside after the fight. And it did not last forever. Chimaev and Strickland have taken shots at each other again through the media since then.

Strickland has yet to answer Chimaev's latest challenge

Strickland beat Chimaev by split decision in the UFC 328 main event and became the UFC middleweight champion. For Chimaev, the result ended his unbeaten run and gave him first loss of his career.

Since then, a rematch is the main target for Chimaev. But the problem is Imavov looks like next in line for the middleweight title, even though no official fight is announced.

So Chimaev may have a long wait if he wants another shot at Strickland through the UFC. Strickland has not responded to the offer yet. Because of the history between them, Chimaev clearly wants the next fight to happen sooner rather than later, but there is still no response from Strickland to the $1 million challenge at this point.