Israel Adesanya may be going back to the Octagon against Shara Magomedov, as the matchup is reportedly being discussed for UFC's possible return to Saudi Arabia on November 28. MMA journalist Kevin K claimed the fight is being lined up for the card, and he also said it could be the main event. Nothing is announced by the UFC yet, so the November date is still a possibility, not a confirmed booking. But the reported fight would give Adesanya one more big name to face after a rough stretch, and Magomedov already made it clear he wants the former champion next.

This Is Expected To Be The Main Event As Well I'm Told Per Multiple Sources — Kevin (@realkevink) October 5, 2026

Adesanya vs. Magomedov Reportedly Being Discussed for November 28

Kevin K claimed on X that Adesanya and Magomedov are being discussed for the rumored Saudi Arabia event. He added, "This is expected to be the main event as well, I'm told per multiple sources."

The date fits quite well in the UFC's current calendar. UFC Qatar is scheduled for November 21, while UFC 335 is set for December 12, so there is a three weeks gap between both events for a possible Saudi Arabia card.

If it gets booked, it will be the UFC's third event in the Kingdom. Also, other fights are being linked with the rumored show. Michael Morales recently shared private messages with Ian Garry talking about a possible matchup between them at UFC Saudi Arabia.

For Adesanya, this fight would come in the worst losing run of his UFC career. He has dropped four straight fights, and the latest loss came against Joe Pyfer at UFC Seattle. Pyfer stopped him in the second round with a ground-and-pound attack at Climate Pledge Arena. Adesanya also announced in July that he was leaving longtime coach Eugene Bareman and City Kickboxing. Honestly, with all of this happening, he still has not said he is ready to retire.

Shara Magomedov Has Already Called for the Adesanya Fight

Magomedov is asking for a fight with Adesanya since his win over Michel Pereira at UFC Baku in June. That win was his second straight, and it moved "Shara Bullet" to six victories inside the Octagon in his UFC record.

The Russian wants to climb the middleweight rankings by facing one of the biggest names of the division. Adesanya fits that very well, even with the four-fight skid.

Another fighter from Magomedov's camp was chasing the same matchup too. Abus Magomedov called for Adesanya after he submitted Michal Oleksiejczuk in the first round on the same night. Shara talked about this at the post-fight press conference, saying he wanted the Adesanya fight but would step aside if the chance went to Abus.

The UFC has not officially announced Adesanya vs. Magomedov or the November 28 Saudi Arabia event.