Salahdine Parnasse's team has denied that a UFC fight with Ilia Topuria has been finalised, cooling speculation around a potential high-profile lightweight clash. The Frenchman's manager, Stéphane “Atch” Chaufourier, said the camp would welcome the matchup if the UFC proposed it but stressed that no contract had been signed and that “nothing is official”. Multiple MMA reporters have also said the widely shared rumour is not currently accurate. Topuria, 29, was on a halt since losing his lightweight title to Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 in June but has confirmed he is returning soon and recently posted “Back to the office” training pictures. Parnasse, 30, made a high-profile UFC debut in September 2026 with a first-round knockout of Dan Hooker in Paris, which immediately raised his profile in the featherweight division.

????❌ Salahdine Parnasse's manager has SHUT DOWN the recent rumours of a potential fight with Ilia Topuria next year. “If the UFC wants to make Topuria vs Parnasse happen, it's a big yes. But for now, nothing has been signed, and most importantly, nothing is official.” (via mmagangofficiel / IG) — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) October 5, 2026

Salahdine Parnasse's manager clarifies Topuria fight rumours

The prospect of former two-division UFC champion Topuria facing Parnasse gathered momentum online after reports suggested the pair could meet at UFC 336. But Chaufourier moved quickly to clarify his fighter's position.

He stated, "If the UFC wants to make Topuria vs Salah, it's a big yes. But for now, nothing has been signed and, most importantly, nothing is official.”

That statement does not rule out the contest. It simply makes clear that the bout has not progressed to an official announcement or signed agreement. MMA Fighting reporter Mike Heck also said he had been told there was “no truth” to the Topuria-Parnasse rumours at this stage, while reports from Georgian MMA journalist Giorgi Kokiashvili similarly challenged the claim.

The uncertainty comes as the UFC considers the next move for Topuria, who has not fought since losing the lightweight belt to Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 in June.

Gaethje stopped Topuria after four rounds in the main event on the White House South Lawn, handing the Spaniard-Georgian star the first defeat of his professional career and taking the 155-pound title.

Topuria's next opponent remains unclear

Topuria's future has attracted widespread attention since his loss to Gaethje. Before that setback, he had built a reputation as one of the sport's most formidable finishers and had held titles in two UFC weight divisions. A comeback against Parnasse would be a compelling matchup of elite striking, but the UFC has not publicly announced an opponent, date, or event for Topuria's return.

For now, Parnasse's team has delivered the clearest update: the door is open, but the fight remains only a rumour until the UFC confirms it.