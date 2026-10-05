UFC CEO Dana White has thrown fresh fuel on the Ilia Topuria-Paddy Pimblett rivalry. White has revealed plans to pair the two as opposing coaches in a future season of The Ultimate Fighter before they finally meet in the Octagon. “I love the idea of that… I don't know. We'll see how the timing plays out, but that would definitely be a good one." White told reporters at the UFC 332 post-event press conference, while adding that timing, title fights and broader booking plans will dictate whether it happens. The concept gained momentum after Pimblett publicly pitched it, arguing six weeks of TUF would let him “get under [Topuria's] skin” before a fast finish. White's comments suggest the UFC is at least entertaining the storyline as it maps out its 2027 lightweight calendar.

Dana White is open to Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett going head to head as rival coaches on The Ultimate Fighter ???? #UFC332 #MMA https://t.co/v12XNA9gbQ — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) October 4, 2026

Paddy Pimblett Reveals His Wild TUF Plan for Ilia Topuria

Paddy Pimblett, 31, has been clear about his vision. In an interview with Kolos MMA ahead of UFC 332, he said a season with Ilia Topuria would be “very entertaining".

Pimblett expected he would “beat him just as fast as Conor McGregor beat Jose Aldo,” referencing McGregor's 13-second KO at UFC 194. He framed TUF as both a platform and a weapon: a prolonged, high-stress environment to unsettle Topuria before the final.

The bad blood is already personal. Pimblett previously drew criticism for a since-deleted social media post that invoked the 2008 Russia-Georgia war in a shot at Topuria, who has Georgian and Spanish roots.

Topuria later posted a screenshot of the deleted message on X, warning it would “haunt” Pimblett forever. That exchange moved the rivalry beyond standard pre-fight banter and into more sensitive territory.

Gaethje-Tsarukyan Title Plans Could Delay the Topuria-Pimblett Showdown

None of the fighters have a fight booked right now, and both are angling for the next title opportunity at lightweight. Justin Gaethje, who beat Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 in June, is expected to defend against Arman Tsarukyan early next year.

Tsarukyan's knockout win over Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331 intensifies his claim. Pimblett has said he would pick Gaethje if a belt is on the line but would choose Topuria if “there was no belt on the line at all.”

Topuria, 29, is back in training after orbital fractures and has targeted a February 2027 return, per his camp. Pimblett, 24-4 overall and 8-1 in the UFC. Rebounded with a first-round submission of Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 329 in July and sits firmly in the top five.

A TUF season would add roughly 10-12 months of buildup before an eventual fight, raising the question of whether that enhances the spectacle or delays a matchup fans already want.