Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has sharply criticised referee Herb Dean after Dean stopped King Green's fight against Esteban Ribovics at UFC 332. He called the decision “ridiculous” and questioned why the veteran official continues to work. Green was knocked down three times during a frenetic first round in Salt Lake City before Dean halted the lightweight contest at 4:08, awarding Ribovics a TKO victory. Green protested immediately, insisting he was still able to fight.

Henry Cejudo wants Herb Dean fired after another controversial stoppage. “It's ridiculous that this dude still has a job with the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Nobody likes this dude.” Via @pound4poundshow https://t.co/uJlkc0frZd — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) October 5, 2026

Herb Dean's latest stoppage draws heavy criticism from Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo, speaking on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman, said referee Herb Dean should face consequences for a series of high-profile officiating controversies. “It's ridiculous, dude,” Cejudo said.

​"It's ridiculous that the Nevada State Athletic Commission still allows him to have a job, in my opinion. Like nobody likes this dude anymore. Nobody. They show him on camera; he's getting booed. It's ridiculous, dude. No accountability, man, whatsoever, bro. It's a fucking mafia."

The criticism followed a chaotic finish to Green's fight with Ribovics on the UFC 332 main card at Delta Center. Ribovics repeatedly found success with his left hand, flooring Green early in the round and again during sustained exchanges.

Green stayed conscious and continued responding, but he was dropped for a third time shortly before the final bell. Dean then intervened, ending the contest as Ribovics moved in to attack.

The immediate outcome added to the controversy. Green objected to the stoppage while still on the canvas, and an animated Ribovics moved toward him as the cage door opened. Dean grabbed the Argentine in an effort to separate the fighters, with the sequence briefly carrying both men toward the open door.

Green accuses premature stoppage as Dana White weighs in

Green had reportedly told Dean before the bout that he wanted every opportunity to continue fighting, even if he was knocked down. The 40-year-old veteran said he felt the referee had stopped the contest too quickly, despite acknowledging that he had taken significant damage.

The loss ended a four-fight winning sequence for Green and took his professional record to 36-18-1.

However, the available fight accounts show why Dean acted. Ribovics had knocked Green down three times in a single round and continued landing clean, damaging punches.

Some observers argued that the referee had a duty to prevent further punishment, with one contemporaneous account saying Dean had “no choice” but to intervene after the final knockdown.

Dana White offered a more measured reaction. He stated that Dean had endured a “rough” year while stopping short of declaring the UFC 332 Interference definitively wrong.

The UFC chief's remarks reflected the split reaction: Green and Cejudo viewed it as premature. Others considered it a reasonable safety-first call after a sustained barrage.