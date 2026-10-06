Jorge Masvidal believes Alex Pereira faces an intimidating obstacle in Sergei Pavlovich. The former two-division UFC champion returns to heavyweight at UFC 335 in December. Jorge Masvidal has previously watched Pavlovich train at American Top Team. He has stated that the Russian “got abnormal speed", possesses unusually quick hands for a heavyweight, and has the knockout power to trouble Pereira. The five-round co-main event is set for December 12 at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, with both fighters chasing momentum in the heavyweight division.

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Jorge Masvidal warns Pereira about Pavlovich's “Abnormal Speed”

In an interview with the Deep Waters podcast, Masvidal said Sergei Pavlovich's physical tools are more dangerous than his 21-3 record alone might indicate. “This guy has above-average hand speed. He has middleweight speed, I promise you,” Masvidal said.

“He's got abnormal speed, and we've all seen the power that he has.” The former BMF titleholder added that he had watched Pavlovich complete two training camps at American Top Team and believed no sparring partner came close to matching the Russian.

Pavlovich enters the contest on a three-fight winning run, most recently stopping Tallison Teixeira by first-round knockout in May. He owns 16 finishes from 21 victories and has recorded seven knockout wins across 12 UFC appearances, underlining why he has become a serious threat in a division dominated by one-punch outcomes.

The matchup presents a sharply different challenge from Pereira's elite kickboxing-based rise at middleweight and light heavyweight. Pereira, 13-4, has already held UFC titles in both divisions but will be looking for his first UFC victory at heavyweight after his unsuccessful debut in the weight class.

Pavlovich's fight could push Pereira closer to another title shot

Alex Pereira's move to heavyweight followed a career-defining run in which he won UFC gold at 185 and 205 pounds. But his attempt to become the organisation's first three-division champion ended in defeat against Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250.

He initially called for a rematch, but the UFC instead matched him with Pavlovich in a five-round bout that could establish a clearer contender for the title.

For Pavlovich, beating one of the UFC's biggest fighters will be the most significant win that will push him closer to a title opportunity. Masvidal's judgement captures the main danger for Pereira. If Pavlovich can translate his hand speed into range before Pereira establishes his powerful kicks and counter, the Brazilian second heavyweight assessment could become a demanding night.