They fought at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi last October. Abdelwahab won on all three scorecards. Barnett lost, got cut from the roster a few weeks later, and eventually signed with Power Slap. A year on, the financial gap between them is not really a story about who won that night. Barnett had 17 years of professional fighting behind him when they met. Abdelwahab had a handful of UFC appearances and a background most fighters in the heavyweight division cannot claim. The money reflects both of those realities.

Hamdy Abdelwahab Net Worth and UFC Earnings

Born in Cairo in 1993, Abdelwahab got to the UFC the long way. He competed as a wrestler at the 2016 Rio Olympics, spent years grinding through smaller promotions, and signed with the UFC in 2022. His debut against Don'Tale Mayes made him the first Egyptian fighter in the promotion's history. That detail gets mentioned a lot. The money does not get mentioned much because there is not much to mention yet.

Preliminary card fighters at his level earn somewhere between $12,000 and $40,000 per fight as a base, sometimes more with bonuses, sometimes less once management fees and camp costs come out. He has had seven UFC fights. Do rough math and his career UFC earnings probably sit somewhere between $100,000 and $250,000 total before anyone takes their cut. No published net worth figure exists for him. His last fight was a loss to Anton Vinnikov in ACA in Russia in April 2026, outside the UFC. He is 33 years old and still very much in the building phase.

Chris Barnett Net Worth After UFC Release

Barnett is worth around $1 million, which is what 17 years of professional fighting and a long UFC run produces when you are consistently entertaining but never quite headlining. He is 39, born in Spain, and spent years doing backflips in the cage and knocking people out in ways that seemed physically impossible for someone his size.

His fiancée died from encephalitis in 2022. He kept fighting. His base UFC pay ran around $64,500 per fight at peak, with bonuses and DraftKings deals rounding things out. After the Abdelwahab loss he was cut. Power Slap picked him up. The $1 million reflects a long career lived mostly outside the spotlight that pays the biggest.